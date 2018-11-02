Alright guys, I'm not trying to be one of those typical obsessive people who immediately starts blasting Christmas music right after Halloween ends, but let's face it: the holidays are just around the corner, and I really, really need to start preparing myself. While it may be (arguably) a little premature to start decking the halls with boughs of holly, it looks like I'm not the only one putting on my Santa hat right now. In fact, Dairy Queen's Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard of the Month is back for November, and it's catering to any and all of my holiday-lovin' needs at this moment in time.

It's a bird. it's Santa's sleigh. It's... Dairy Queen's Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, which is back as of Nov. 1, for the chain's Blizzard of the Month promotion this November! Say what? According to the Dairy Queen website, DQ's Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard blends crunchy Oreo cookies with creamy cocoa fudge, and of course, a rich whipped topping. If you've ever tried it in the past, it tastes a little like a frozen hot chocolate, and it's most likely what you've been waiting for since, like, the beginning of September. Honestly, it's all I've been able to think about since it first debuted last year in October 2017, and if you somehow can't tell, I'm totally head-over-heels obsessed with it.

Wow, just look at that tall, delectable cup of blended ice cream. All of that gooey, fudgey chocolate, those crunchy Oreos, and, most importantly, the creamy whipped topping. My goodness gracious. Ain't she a beaut?

Anyway, since Twitter is always about those victorious culinary comebacks, you could probably imagine that the Twitterverse is psyched about its return, too. Make sure to check out the tweets, below — I can basically guarantee that they'll get you super psyched for an entire month of cozy, chocolatey goodness this holiday season.

Alright, these reviews of the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard are pretty stellar, y'all. TBH, I'll probably end up making a quick stop at DQ later today, if you'd like to join. Anyway, once you've indulged on all of the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzards you can handle, make sure to try out DQ's latest and greatest cinnamon-flavored treat, the Snickerdoodle Blizzard. It debuted back in October 2018, and it tastes just like a warm, cinnamon Snickerdoodle, blending creamy vanilla soft serve with Snickerdoodle cookie chunks, and cinnamon sugar. Believe me when I say it's guaranteed to make you feel effortlessly cozy on a brisk fall day.

I'm always down to try the latest and greatest Blizzard of the Month creation, and to be completely honest, DQ is totally killin' it for the month of November with its Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard. There's nothing better than a nice cup of cocoa on a chilly fall day, and DQ has managed to put a warm mug of hot cocoa into a delightful frozen treat. In all seriousness, I don't think I can go another second without one of these babies, so I'll catch you on the flippity flip (or, in reality, at Dairy Queen).