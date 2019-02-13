In a world that's always evolving and changing, the McDonald's Shamrock Shake is a constant. Year after year, the green-colored milkshake returns to the McDonald's menu for a limited time. This year is no exception. The McDonald's Shamrock Shake is back once again to help you celebrate St. Patricks Day. Just like in year's past, the Shamrock Shake won't be around for long. Here's how you can get your hands on this delightful frozen treat.

The Shamrock Shake is currently available at participating McDonald's locations nationwide, according to the fast food company. The Shamrock Shake usually comes back some time in February and is typically available until after St. Patrick's Day. This year, St. Patrick Day falls on Sunday, March 17. Per the McDonald's app, the Shamrock Shake will be sold until Sunday, March 24. That's a full seven days following the Irish holiday, so you've got plenty of time to enjoy the drink this year.

If you've never had the privilege of indulging in a Shamrock Shake before, your world is about to be rocked. According to McDonald's, the shake is made with sweet vanilla soft serve that's blended with minty Shamrock Shake syrup. A healthy dose of whipped cream is added to the top of each shake. Of course, what makes this shake so perfect for St. Patrick's Day (aside from the name) is that it's colored green just like a shamrock. I can't promise that there will be a pot of gold at the bottom of the drink, but it's definitely worth ordering once.

This year, McDonald's is introducing a new way to order up a Shamrock Shake. (Don't worry, you can order a Shamrock Shake in the drive-thru or with a cashier inside of the restaurant.) You may remember last year when McDonald's released the Shamrock Shake Finder app. The standalone app helped hungry customers figure out which McDonald's locations sold the Shamrock Shake.

The fast food company is taking a similar approach this year. Except for this time, the finder functionality is built directly into the McDonald's app. To find out which stores are selling the Shamrock Shake, download the McDonald's app. It's available for iOS and Android devices. You need a username and password to log into the McDonald's app before you can proceed. Once you're in, you should see the Shamrock Shake promo on the home page of the app. If not, check out the deals tab located in the bottom middle of your screen. Plug your zip code into the search bar and a list of McDonald's locations will populate. I'll let you take it from there.

Reading this and wondering what all the hubbub over a green milkshake is about? The Shamrock Shake is a cult classic. Seriously. Since its debut in 1970, more than 60 million shakes have been sold, according to Fox News. Not to state the obvious or anything, but that's a lot of milkshakes. If you have never ordered one, I suggest you hightail it to a participating McDonald's location before it's too late.