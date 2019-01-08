If eating breakfast and saving money is on your list of New Year's resolutions, then Dunkin's Go2s Value Menu is going to be your new best friend. The doughnut and coffee shop is rolling out three new breakfast meal options for you to choose from. The best part? Everything on Dunkin's Go2s Value Menu costs $5 or less — and you get two of each option. The more the merrier, right? Right. Here's what is included in Dunkin's Go2s Value Menu.

In the midst of rebranding from Dunkin' Donuts to Dunkin', the chain breakfast establishment is kicking the year off with a new value menu. As far as eating out goes, I think these options are very affordable with prices from $2, $4, and $5. So, if you're still struggling to get your finances back on track after the holidays, look no further than Dunkin's Go2s Value Menu for a budget-friendly breakfast bite. Dunkin's offerings include the following choices:

Two Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches for $2

Two bagels with cream cheese spread for $4

Two Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches for $5

“Offering favorite menu items at a great value is an important way Dunkin’ stays such an integral part of our on-the-go guests’ daily lives," Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ U.S., said in a press release. "Our fans loved the Dunkin’ Go2s menu when we first introduced it last year, and we’re pleased to help customers start 2019 by enjoying a pair of their favorite breakfast items for $2, $4 or $5.”

The Go2s Value Menu is currently available at participating Dunkin' locations across the nation. The budget-friendly breakfast menu was released on Monday, Jan. 7, less than a week after the start of 2019. Like most good things in life, the Go2s Value Menu won't be around forever. Dunkin' hasn't said exactly when it will be pulling the plug on its value breakfast bagels and sandwiches, but just be aware that it is a limited edition offering.

The Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap is made-to-order and is served hot with a fluffy egg and slice of American cheese inside of a tortilla shell. If you don't eat meat, this one is for you. Next up is the bagels with cream cheese option. This one doesn't need much explaining. The final meal option is the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich. The classic combo is served up on a croissant-style bun with crispy, Cherrywood smoked bacon, according to Dunkin'.

It wouldn't be a stop at Dunkin' without ordering a coffee like Dunkin's New Energy Cold Brew. The ice-cold coffee drink has all of the caffeine you need to get you through the day. Of course, Dunkin' has so many other coffee options, so you don't have to decide now. And, can we talk about the double bagels that come *with* cream cheese for $4? I know bagels aren't super expensive or anything, but I feel like whenever I ask for cream cheese the price instantly doubles. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case with Dunkin's new value menu.

But, what I love about the Go2s Value Menu is, even when you add coffee to your order, your overall breakfast total stays somewhere between $5 to $10 depending on what you get. It's enough to make me think twice about my (mostly) daily Starbucks habit.

A study from Rush University Medical Center suggests that eating breakfast has many benefits for your body, including improved concentration (perfect for those afternoon work meetings that seem to drag on forever). So, the next time you think about skipping out on breakfast, remember that you can drop by one of Dunkin's many locations in the U.S. to order up two Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches for $5 (or whatever your heart desires). See you there.