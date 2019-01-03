You guys, Dunkin' is releasing a brand new drink and it is loaded up with caffeine. Kind of like Dunkin's signature slogan, "America Runs On Dunkin'," I also run on coffee. I'm a purveyor of all things caffeine and I'm always trying to get the maximum amount of energy from my morning brew. Well, thankfully Dunkin's New Energy Cold Brew contains espresso and it's perfect for an early morning pick-me-up. Ready to give it a try? Here are a few things to know before you take your first sip.

Dunkin' is kicking off 2019 in a big way. In addition to officially rebranding from Dunkin' Donuts to just Dunkin', the doughnut and coffee shop is rolling out a brand new brew for customers to try. Dunkin's Energy Cold Brew is made with the chain's signature cold brew coffee. To give the drink an extra boost, Dunkin' adds in a shot of freshly-brewed espresso. The drink is then poured over ice and served up in one of Dunkin's iced coffee cups. Dunkin' doesn't make any mention of this drink being limited edition, so I think it's safe to say this one will be around for the long haul. Yessss.

So, just how much caffeine is in the Energy Cold Brew? Allow me to do a little math. First, you should know that a medium-sized order of Dunkin's Regular Cold Brew contains 260 milligrams of caffeine. Second, an espresso shot from Dunkin' contains roughly 118 milligrams of caffeine. It's not an exact science, but some quick math tells me that there are about 378 milligrams of caffeine in a medium-sized Energy Cold Brew.

Dunkin'

The Mayo Clinic found that healthy adults can handle up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. Basically, this drink puts you right at the suggested limit. I'm an espresso aficionado, so I can attest to the fact that it really is magical stuff. I usually order a red-eye style coffee, which is brewed coffee with one shot of espresso added to it, or a straight up quad espresso.

Dunkin' created the New Energy Cold Brew specifically for people who are "live an on-the-go lifestyle," according to a press release from the Massachusetts-based company. Honestly, who isn't living a super busy on-to-go lifestyle? I know I am. Between work, school, and other obligations, it's safe to say that most of us lead a pretty packed life. I'm trying to practice a little more self-care in 2019 and slow my roll a bit, but that doesn't mean I'm going to cut back on my coffee consumption any time soon.

Dunkin'

In addition to the Energy Cold Brew, Dunkin' has also added another new menu item for the start of 2019. The New Power Breakfast Sandwich is packed with protein and nutritious food to keep you fueled all day long. The sandwich features a veggie egg white omelet with spinach, peppers, onions, turkey sausage, and American cheese. All of this is placed in between soft multigrain sandwich bread for a savory bite. It seems like a pretty legit compliment to the New Energy Cold Brew.

New year, new Dunkin', new menu items. I'm for it.