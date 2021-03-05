Dunkin's spring menu has generated serious buzz since launching in late February, thanks to the rollout of one much-hyped topping: Sweet Cold Foam. As part of its new lineup of cold brew sips, including a beverage with a stamp of approval from TikToker Charli D'Amelio, the brand introduced it's version of cold foam — and the decadent topping could be a game-changer for your DD runs. Here's what Dunkin's Sweet Cold Foam tastes like when paired with the company's new cold brews.

The Sweet Cold Foam, which the company debuted on Feb. 24 as part of its spring menu, is made with non-fat milk, sugar, cream, and natural flavors that result in a creamy foam topping with a vanilla-forward flavor. It was created to complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew, and you can find a generous frothy layer of the cold foam atop the chain's newest cold brew sips: Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and the The Charli Cold Foam.

For 70 cents extra, Sweet Cold Foam is also available to order on any iced non-cold brew drink, and you can add it to any cold brew not listed above for 60 cents. You'll also get a specially made lid when you order a cold foam-topped drink to better sip the Sweet Cold Foam.

Dunkin' might've had a belated entrance into the cold foam game, but now that it's here, there are so many sips to try. To get a sense what each cold brew offers, I tried all three of Dunkin's Sweet Cold Foam-topped Cold Brews — and here's what each coffee tastes like.

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam

This sip, which starts with Dunkin's classic Cold Brew, really lets the vanilla flavor of the Sweet Cold Foam come through. The Cold Brew itself is an easy-drinking coffee with subtle hints of chocolate, but it's not sweet at all. If you need a little something with your coffee, the Sweet Cold Foam has a light texture and sweeter flavor than the cold brew, and it melts pretty quickly to gradually blend with the coffee, adding a hint of sweetness that isn't too overwhelming.

Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam

The Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam quickly gives way to a drink with more noticeable chocolate flavors and depth than regular cold brew. The hot chocolate powder atop the Sweet Cold Foam gives the coffee a malty taste that's similar to a dark stout. However, it's not as sweet as you might expect, and you feel like you're drinking a cold brew with notes of chocolate instead of an actual chocolate drink.

The Sweet Cold Foam definitely adds creamy richness and sweetness to the coffee, making it an ideal pick-me-up for someone with a sweet tooth. This was my favorite out of the trio, thanks to its more pronounced flavor and the added chocolate notes that blended well with the cold brew and cold foam.

The Charli Cold Foam

The sweetest of the bunch, The Charli Cold Foam — inspired by D'Amelio's go-to order of Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel — is topped with the Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar. As the Cold Foam melts, the sip becomes sweeter and more rich. Flavor-wise, the Charli Cold Brew is similar to a vanilla iced coffee with a hint of caramel, and it's a great option for someone who doesn't really like the taste of coffee and is looking for something sweet (and Instagram-worthy!) to drink.

Judging from the reactions on Twitter, fans are split about which one is their favorite, but as you decide which sip will be your fave, keep in mind the Sweet Cold Foam melts pretty quickly, so it'll be more of a sweet addition than a long-lasting topping. Through March 23, you can score any Medium Cold Brew for just $3, and both the Chocolate Stout and The Charli will only be available for a limited time.

