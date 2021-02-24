With spring just around the corner, running on Dunkin' is getting a Charli D'Amelio-approved update. Dunkin's spring 2021 menu with cold foam (!!!) and avocado toast launched on Wednesday Feb. 24, and it's available at DD locations nationwide. Whether you're looking to start your day with a piece of avo toast or need a cold foam-topped pick-me-up, Dunkin's newest menu items will have you feeling springy.

The Boston-based chain officially rolled out its spring 2021 menu almost a month before the actual start of the season. For your spring eats, Dunkin's avocado toast contains four ingredients — avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice — which are then spread out on the chain's toasted sourdough bread, which is crafted with real sourdough starter. Finally, a sprinkling of the fan-loved Everything Bagel Seasoning tops it off. The dish honestly sounds comparable to any avocado toast you'd order at a restaurant, and it's also just a fraction of the cost. The avocado toast is served in a portable box for easy travel and costs $2.99, making it an affordable addition to your weekly routine.

Dunkin's avocado toast joins the company's new Matcha Blueberry Latte and a collection of Cold Brew drinks topped with DD's new Sweet Cold Foam — a vanilla-forward creamy foam topping. In addition to a classic Sweet Cold Foam-topped Cold Brew and a Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, you can also order a Charli Cold Brew — which is, of course, named after Charli D'Amelio. It features three pumps of caramel, Sweet Cold Foam, and cinnamon sugar.

For the Matcha Latte, a hot medium size retails for $3.69, while iced and frozen versions both cost $4.29. Ordering any of the Cold Brews in a medium will cost you just $3, thanks to the company's limited-time deal through March 23.

Last but not least in the drinks department, Dunkin' is ushering in the return of its Irish Creme flavored coffee. The sip, which will cost $2.29 for a hot medium or $2.70 for an iced medium, features notes of sweet creme, vanilla, and a non-alcoholic Irish Creme whiskey flavor. It's available at select Dunkin' locations nationwide.

When picking up your avocado toast or one of these seasonal sips, keep in mind the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31 and try to limit your exposure to others as much as possible. If you can, choose delivery or order at a drive-thru. If you do go inside a DD to order or pick up your treats, make sure to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash or sanitize your hands before eating and drinking.

