Dunkin' is bringing a new matcha latte to its menu, and it sounds so refreshing. The coffee company announced its new Blueberry Matcha Latte on Monday, Feb. 22, and it’s a fruity twist on your typical green tea. If you’re thinking about swapping out your regular java for a new pick-me-up, here’s what to know about how much caffeine is in�� Dunkin's New Blueberry Matcha Latte.

A year after launching its first Matcha Latte in February 2020, Dunkin' is bringing another matcha option to its menu. The new Blueberry Matcha Latte will debut in Dunkin' locations nationwide on Wednesday, Feb. 24. This twist on the OG Matcha Latte features a sweetened matcha green tea mixed with blueberry flavor and your choice of milk. You'll be able to score the new sip for $3.69 for a hot medium latte or $4.29 for a medium iced or frozen latte.

When it comes to swapping out your java for a new Blueberry Matcha Latte, you might be able to get away with it and still get the perk you're looking for — for comparison, Dunkin’s Medium Hot Coffee contains 210 milligrams of caffeine. According to the company, the caffeine content in a Blueberry Matcha Latte is 80 milligrams of caffeine for a small, 120 milligrams for a medium, and 200 milligrams packed in a large. The caffeine counts are the same if you order it iced, hot, or frozen, so you can mix it up as spring slowly makes its arrival.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you want a bite to go with your sip, you can pair your matcha latte with Dunkin's new Matcha Topped Donut for $1.19. The treat features Dunkin’s signature glazed doughnut topped with matcha powder for a combination of green tea and sugary goodness.

To get even more out of the new bites and sips, take advantage of this sweet deal for DD Perks members through March 23. When you order any of Dunkin’s matcha lattes you'll get twice the rewards points for the purchase. When grabbing a matcha treat from Dunkin', it's best to opt for delivery or curbside pickup in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. If you go out, wear a face mask at all times, practice social distancing from others, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.