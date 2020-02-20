Getting a coffee-free caffeine fix is about to be so much easier at your local DD. On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Boston-based chain announced a matcha-based drink menu — and Dunkin's new Matcha Lattes for 2020 sound like a refreshing alternative to your daily fuel-up. With three different ways to get your matcha fix, you can look forward to making it your go-to order as you await the arrival of spring.

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, customers can get their matcha cravings handled at their local Dunkin', thanks to the nationwide rollout of Match Lattes. While the trendy variation on green tea — which starts from a base of ground tea leaf buds instead of brewed tea leaves — is no newcomer to coffee and tea retailers alike, Dunkin's new lattes are the first time that the chain will be offering the ingredient in any form.

With spring just a month away and temperatures bound to be as unpredictable as ever leading up to it, it's an added bonus that guests can have their Matcha Lattes served hot, iced, or frozen. Despite the variations in temperature, each one of these lattes will be comprised of a matcha powder originally from the Nishio region of Japan as well as the customer's choice of milk. The result? A "fresh, vibrant green tea flavor balanced with subtle sweetness," which is bound to help you get out of your coffee rut while still giving you a pretty decent caffeine boost.

However, I'd keep in mind that you won't be getting quite the same fuel-up as you'd get with a cup of DD coffee, which apparently serves up about 150 mg of caffeine for a 10-ounce portion. For a matcha tea-based sip, you'll be looking more at about 70 mg of caffeine for an 8-ounce drink. Still, there's no secret that matcha boasts some pretty great health benefits, so there's no reason why you shouldn't double up on your drink and enjoy twice the tastiness.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

While there's no telling how Dunkin's Matcha Lattes stack up against other coffee retailers' versions, the company says it was a "fan favorite" when it was tested in Springfield, Massachusetts and Phoenix, Arizona last year. As for pricing, a Hot Matcha Latte will range from $3.19 for a small to $4.09 for a large; a small Iced Matcha Latte will cost you $3.69, and a large will go for $4.59; and Frozen Matcha Lattes will range from $3.29 for a small to $4.99 for a large.

Dunkin' is also adding a new bite to its spring menu: the Protein Muffin. Packed with 16 grams of protein, this limited-edition bakery item will sell for $1.99, and it'll come filled with blueberries, cranberries, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

The new Matcha Lattes will be added to the core Dunkin' drink menu, and the chain will roll out all of these new offerings nationwide on Wednesday, Feb. 26.