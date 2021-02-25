Dunkin' fans now have another option to sweeten their caffeine runs, thanks to the release of the chain's new Cold Foam on Wednesday, Feb. 24. In addition to dropping a line of Cold Foam-topped Cold Brews, including a caramel-forward sip approved by Charli D'Amelio herself, you can also add the new ingredient to any iced beverage. If you're thinking of upping the ante on a regular iced coffee or getting creative with one of your faves, the price of Dunkin's Cold Foam as a drink add-on might convince you to experiment.

Normally, the Sweet Cold Foam Cold Brew costs a little bit more than Dunkin's regular Cold Brew (which clocks in at $2.99 for a small, $3.29 for a medium, and $3.59 for a large). The regular Sweet Cold Foam Cold Brew accounts for the addition of the vanilla-flavored creamy foam topping, so the new drink goes for $3.59 for a small, $3.89 for a medium, and $4.09 for a large. In short, you'll basically be paying about 60 cents to take your classic Cold Brew up a notch. However, considering all medium Cold Brews are $3 for a limited-time from Feb. 23 through March 24, it's a better deal to order the Sweet Cold Foam Cold Brew or another sip from the collection than to get the topping as an add-on. You can also add the Cold Foam to any non-Cold Brew iced drink for just 70 cents, giving you a wallet-friendly way to craft a new favorite sip.

The other items in the Cold Foam collection — the Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, which is finished with hot chocolate for a malty flavor, and the cinnamon sugar and caramel-flavored Charli Cold Brew — are also part of the $3 deal.

