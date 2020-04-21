Charli D'Amelio and Lil Huddy's breakup left fans with so many questions, including what would happen with their future with Hype House. Both stars have been members of the TikTok collective since its launch in December 2019, but their split has caused fans to wonder if they could both continue working under the same roof. Now, rumor has it Charli and Dixie D'Amelio left the Hype House. Fans found so many clues the sisters already parted ways with them, and their discoveries will leave you totally stunned.

The most telling hint fans think they've found is that neither of the sisters have been featured on the Hype House's joint Instagram page in weeks. The page usually promotes its creators' videos through its IG Stories, and while plenty of other members have appeared on there recently, fans have noticed neither Charli or Dixie have been mentioned in a while.

In fact, the last time the Hype House posted about them was on March 10. Considering Charli's the most-followed creator on TikTok, fans find it unusual she hasn't been promoted on the page for over a month.

"The Hype House posts a story every single time that one of their members post a photo... They haven't post[ed] Charli sand [sic] Dixie's photo[s] in their stories for two [to] three weeks now," one fan wrote.

Since March 19, the Hype House has also been promoting their new merchandise line with shots of its members hanging around wearing their new hoodies and t-shirts. So many members have been featured in the photo shoot, like Lil Huddy, Nick Austin, Ryland Storms, Ondreaz and Tony Lopez, and Addison Rae Sterling, to name a few, but not Charli or Dixie.

The sisters' absence has raised eyebrows, with many fans wondering if the the girls have already left the collective or are in the process of leaving.

However, there's one thing that doesn't add up. After Daisy Keech left the Hype House in March, the team reportedly unfollowed her. As of the time of publication, the Hype House still follows the D'Amelio sisters on IG.

If the fans' theory turns out to be right, however, there could be a number of reasons why the sisters would part ways with the team. First, Charli's split with Lil Huddy would make things awkward for them at Hype House, and there's also the fact the girls might be launching a reality show with their family. Their father, Marc, hinted a show is already in the works. "If we're gonna do it, we'll go all in with it... We're in the process of working it out right now," he said.

Fans are unsure about what Charli and Dixie could be planning, but whatever it is, it must be huge.