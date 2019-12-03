TikTok is the latest social media platform launching new internet celebrities on the daily. If you're not on the video sharing app, you probably don't know who Charli D'Amelio is. But I'll have you know, her 7 million TikTok followers do. What's truly incredible about D'Amelio's fanbase is how quickly she built it. D'Amelio amassed 5 million followers only six months after joining TikTok. That's an incredible feat, considering there are A-list actors who have yet to hit a mere million on any social platform.

There are different methods TikTokers use to "blow up." Some users gain traction by uploading their own comedy sketches, and then there are others who gain serious clout from lip-syncing and copying other TikTokers' viral dance moves. 15-year-old D'Amelio is one of the latter. One of her first viral videos was a duet with account "Move With Joy." D'Amelio just followed Joy's basic choreography and the video drew in over 2 million views.

Her rise to TikTok stardom was impressive and confusing, even for D'Amelio, who knows her videos don't require a lot of technique or fancy effects.

In a Nov. 20 interview with MEL magazine, D'Amelio admitted she's not sure how or why she went viral, but the TikTok algorithm seems to like her.

"I wish I could give everyone an explanation as to what happened, but I have no idea...," she explained. "I’m just doing what I do every day and posting it, I guess. It’s very insane to me, as it is for everyone else watching."

When she's not TikTok-ing, D'Amelio is a competitive dancer, having started at the tender age of 3. While she knows TikTok dancing isn't the type of choreography you'd typically see performed by a professional dancer, she is hoping TikTok will open the doors to a future in professional dance.

"So many people can see my content and see that I dance and maybe it'll draw them to my Instagram where I have longer clips of me and dance classes or improv," D'Amelio told NBC News in a Nov. 28 interview. "TikTok is definitely a great place to show people that dancing is something that I do, and it's very fun for me."

Look at her killer technique below:

D'Amelio's popularity on TikTok seems to be working for her dance career. She was contacted by Bebe Rexha on Instagram and invited to dance with the "Say My Name" singer when she opened up for the Jonas Brothers at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Nov. 23. D'Amelio knew it was her shining moment and did not disappoint. Check out the moment below.

D'Amelio told MEL her dream is to be a dancer like Jennifer Lopez, but, for now, she's pursuing her TikTok fame, which is slowly spreading onto other platforms. She has 1 million followers on Instagram and over 220K subscribers on her YouTube channel she only just started on Nov. 23.

With her rapidly rising fame, there's no doubt fans will be able to catch a lot more D'Amelio on their feeds in the future.