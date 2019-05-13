Communication is important in any relationship, platonic or romantic. If you really want to date your friend's ex, talk to your friend about it. It may feel like a really hard conversation, but having it can work wonders for your friendship. "You can simply ask them how they might feel if you were to date their ex," Dr. Brown says. "If it's a recent ex, they may likely not be into it. If it's an older ex from years ago, they may be [more] open to it."

In any event, "the important thing is to let them know that your friendship with them is more important [to you] than dating their ex," he continues. It "would show them that you care about them enough not to do this behind their back." Your friend will likely appreciate you talking to them about it, and may even give you the green light to move forward with their ex. "[The discussion] clears the air before there are any issues," Jennifer B. Rhodes, licensed psychologist, dating expert and founder of Rapport Relationships, tells Elite Daily.

If your friend says they would rather you not date their ex, the next move is yours, Rhodes says. "I'm not sure any romantic relationship is worth losing a good friend," she continues. "But going behind someone's back or not considering their opinion is not a healthy way to enter into a new relationship." If you choose to date your friend's ex, despite your friend's feelings about it, the hard truth is they may not want to be friends with you anymore — at least for a bit.