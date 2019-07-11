You know what would be cool? To have a song written about you. You know what would be even cooler? To have one written about you when you were only a year old. Which is exactly what happened for Cardi B and Offset's daughter, Kulture, who hit the 12-month mark on July 10. Her mama hit up Instagram with a sweet slideshow that showcased all the cutest moments of her baby girl's first year of life set to an unreleased rap song. If you haven't seen Cardi B's video for Kulture's first birthday yet you really need to go watch it now because lemme tell ya — it will give you all the feels.

Using a sample of Eve’s 1999 single "Love Is Blind," the "Bodek Yellow" singer raps as photos and videos of baby Kulture appear on the screen.

"Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday," Cardi wrote in the caption. "I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one! I love my baby she changed my life."

Awww!

Now, check out her slideshow:

What an amazing gift! Cardi's tribute to her daughter is filled with so many first and precious moments. This will be such a cool thing for Kulture to look back on one day, you know?

OK, now let's take a look at some of those lyrics. Cardi starts off reminiscing about what it was like to try and hide her pregnancy with Kulture before the whole world knew she was having a baby:

I ain’t even meet you and I love you to death/Performed live on TV, I hid you under my dress. We did the ruffles, the fur coats, a hundred different ways/But seems like you getting larger every day.

She then moves onto life in the public eye and her relationship with the media:

Hearing public opinions about my private decisions/And they're right there, see, it's enough to drive you crazy/Complete strangers talking about my baby/Coming from people that never used to check for me/They brought opinions but nothing off the registry.

And she also had some words for all the haters who told her she would ruin her career by becoming a mom:

Cardi B, you so stupid you're going to ruin your career/I know I won't, but if I did I wouldn't care/I started to win when the whole world doubted on me/Think I'm gonna lose when my little baby counting on me?

For the record, Cardi is now a year into this mom thing and her career is hotter than ever. She took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album in February; dropped the video for "Please Me" with Bruno Mars in March; opened the 2019 BET Awards with a performance of "Press," and then took home the Album of the Year prize for Invasion of Privacy in June, and collabed on a single with Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran on Sheeran's upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project, set to drop on July 12.

Sorry haters, but you guys were dead wrong.