Cardi B and Bruno Mars are at it again in the video for their newest collaboration, “Please Me.” The superstar duo previously teamed up for “Finesse,” which was a fun song that made fans nostalgic for the '90s. But “Please Me” has a totally different vibe, and it’s one that’s unapologetically sexy. The video is no different. So, what happens in Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” music video? Well, things get pretty hot and heavy!

As you probably know by now, the song is extremely suggestive and is the lyrics are crafted to make you feel your own body temperature rise, for sure! I mean, take a look at the lyrics:

Please me, baby / Turn around and just tease me, baby / You know what I want and what I need, baby / (Let me hear you say) / Please / (Let me hear you say) / Please / Please me, baby / Turn around and just tease me, baby / You know what I want and what I need, baby / (Let me hear you say) / Please / (Let me hear you say) / Please (Woo)

And that’s just the very tip of the iceberg. The song gets way sexier than that, but I’ll leave it up to you to google the lyrics. In general, though, I’m sure you get the idea, and that’s all you need to absorb all the sexiness of the music video itself.

The video starts with a message to set the scene that reads "Somewhere in Los Angeles... After the party." So we've got a late night situation on our hands here. Bruno and his friends are getting food when Cardi and her friends walk in. They're all into each other immediately, and the rest is just... well, it's just really sexy.

Just like the lyrics suggest, everyone is the video is basically about to hook up. There's a lot of dancing involved, naturally, and it ends with Cardi and Bruno driving in separate convertibles as they drive through a tunnel. It's honestly the sexiest video I've seen in a long time.

You can check out the video down below:

Cardi B on YouTube

Bruno and Cardi are definitely not shy about giving the video for the song all they’ve got. But that shouldn’t surprise anyone, especially when it comes to Cardi B. She actually teased the song on Twitter when it first came out and she even danced a little with her husband Offset. It was a very sexy scene to say the least! Have a look:

Cardi B is obviously proud of her collab with Mars. He’s proud too, and even posted this photo on his Instagram account promoting the single:

It’s clear these two stars work really well together, so I'm sure fans are thankful to have something of a follow-up to "Finesse." In case you haven’t seen their last video together, here’s a look at “Finesse”:

Bruno Mars on YouTube

Let’s all hope that Cardi and Mars continue to collaborate with each other in the future because they obviously have great chemistry and know how to make a song a hit!