Whether you spend your Wednesday nights screaming at your TV as Riverdale throws you for another loop, or you've watched Netflix's The Perfect Date 14 times since it aired on April 12, chances are you've seen Camila Mendes in something. She might've stolen your heart as loving, brilliant Veronica Lodge, or the oh-so-popular Shelby Pace. Either way, Camila Mendes is killing it these days, so naturally I want to know everything about her. What does Camila Mendes' zodiac sign say about what she could be like as a partner? Considering she's dating her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, I'd bet Mendes has the girlfriend thing on lock.

Mendes and Melton first sparked dating rumors in September 2018, when she posted a group picture on Instagram where it looked like the two of them were cuddled up together. A month later, Mendes and Melton both made their relationship Instagram official a fews days apart with equally adorable pictures. In November, when a fan commented on one of her photos that Mendes looked happier in her previous relationship, she clapped back and defended her connection with Melton, proving that she's definitely not here for the haters. The following month, Mendes and Melton attended the 2018 GQ Men of the Year party together.

The two visited South Korea in January to spend New Year's and Melton's birthday with his family, which is, like, major. Since then, Mendes and Melton have made our hearts swoon with their adorable freaking posts. (Read: this, this, and UGH, this one, too.) Seeing how cute Mendes and Melton seem on social media made me wonder what their relationship dynamic is really like. Since Mendes and I aren't exactly BFFs, I can only really speculate what she's like in a relationship, but thankfully, her zodiac sign can help us surmise plenty. She was born on June 29, making her a Cancer. This is what we know about the water sign as a significant other.

She's sensitive and sentimental. Giphy As a water sign, Cancer can be very sentimental. If things get difficult, their feelings can get hurt at the drop of a hat, but at the same time, they're incredibly nurturing and loving. Cancers are super intuitive, so don't try to pull a fast one on them. Chances are, they'll find out. A Cancer's sensitivity also makes them incredibly empathetic, which can be really nice when you need someone to talk to or lean on. That sensitivity makes them alluring, comforting, and easy to love.

She gives her all. Giphy Another really defining quality of Cancers is that they're beyond loyal, which often leads to them giving their all to anything they set their minds to... sometimes to a fault. They will go to the ends of the earth and sometimes even against their own beliefs to help someone they love. This often results in some major introspection to keep their values front and center, because their first instinct is to make their partner (not themselves) happy. Due to their intense loyalty, Cancers are less likely to dip when things get hard, and they're determined to work things out.

But it takes her some time to feel comfortable enough to do so. Giphy Because Cancers are so intuitive, they know when to call BS, and they make it a priority to guard their hearts before letting anyone in. Granted, once a Cancer lets you in, you're in for the long haul, which is why they're so careful when it comes to who they show their vulnerabilities to — especially in a new relationship. It may take a Cancer a while to feel like you're reliable or trustworthy enough to hear their deepest, darkest secrets. But, again, if they feel cared for, respected, and devoted to, they give you every part of them.

She's protective of her loved ones. Giphy Cancers are extremely protective of their loved ones and will go to almost any lengths to keep them safe, which goes back to the loyal to a fault thing I mentioned earlier. A Cancer will often put their loved one's well-being and wants above their own and will shift their life around dramatically for them if it means their partner will be happy. Similarly, Cancers like to feel protected as well, so whoever they date should feel a need to protect their Cancer partners at all costs.