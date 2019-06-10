By now, you've probably heard about the biggest breakup of 2019 so far: People and Us Weekly reported on June 6 that Bradley Cooper and his wife, Irina Shayk, are going their separate ways. Still, a look at Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's relationship timeline shows that not only was this reported breakup the biggest (yet) of 2019 — it's also the juiciest and least surprising one, too.

All we know is that Shayk and Cooper reportedly broke up. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Shayk and Cooper about the breakup, but did not hear back by time of publication.) But of course, fans will be fans, and will always come to the ready with their inside scoops.

Many speculate that Shayk and Cooper's relationship became strained due to his on-screen and off-screen chemistry with A Star is Born collaborator Lady Gaga. The tender interviews where Cooper and Gaga gassed each other up were one thing. But the Oscars 2019 performance of "Shallow" was the match on the gasoline for Cooper-Gaga shippers.

Here's a look back at Shayk and Cooper's relationship, before and after the high-stakes drama of the Cooper-Gaga saga.

Shayk and Cooper get together in 2015 Jasper Juinen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Shayk and Cooper were first seen together at a Broadway production of Finding Neverland in April 2015. Both were fresh off of breakups. After a five-year romantic relationship, Shayk and Cristiano Ronaldo split up in January 2015. "After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end. We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now... I wish Irina the greatest happiness," Ronaldo said in a written statement. That March, Cooper and Suki Waterhouse had broken up. A source told E! News at the time, "They remain friends but they both want different things right now... She loves Bradley and he loves her, but she's so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom."

Shayk and Cooper hit the red carpet in 2016 The two make their debut as a couple in March 2016, at the Paris Fashion Week L'Oréal Red Obsession party. Shayk was present as a L'Oréal brand ambassador, along with fellow model Karlie Kloss. Between the Broadway show and fashion week, in August 2015, a few sly paparazzi had snapped Shayk and Cooper making heart eyes at each other on Italy's Amalfi Coast. Then the two spent Labor Day Weekend 2015 with Gloria Campano, Cooper's mom. The 2016 L'Oréal party was the first time Shayk and Cooper acknowledged their relationship in any official, public capacity.

They both attend the 2016 Met Gala, but separately Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shayk and Cooper both attended the 2016 Met Gala, but they didn't walk the carpet together — although they did reunite to party afterward. Although this may have come off as unusual to some people, this made sense in the Shayk-Cooper canon: Shayk is notoriously private about her love life. As a 2019 Glamour U.K. cover star, Shayk would go on later to explain: I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.

Shayk and Cooper welcome their daughter, Lea de Seine, in 2017 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She was already well on her way to becoming a top model, but Shayk cemented her bad b*tch status in November 2016 when she walked in the Victoria Secret Fashion show while pregnant with her daughter. Shayk spoke to Vogue about how excited she was for her VS debut, but let her baby bump speak for itself. Shayk gave birth to Lea de Seine on March 21, 2017.

'A Star is Born' strains their relationship in 2018 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fast forward when A Star is Born finally splashed onto silver screens in October 2018, and when Little Monsters everywhere are rooting for its award nominations in December 2018. As it turns out, Shayk and Cooper were reportedly considering a breakup during this time. In June 2019, a source told Entertainment Tonight: [Shayk and Cooper] talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being. It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release.

Cooper-Gaga rumors swirl, but Gaga clears the air Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The chemistry between Cooper and Gaga may have absolutely nothing to do with Cooper and Shayk's reported split. But in the wake of the Oscars performance, you would have been hard-pressed to convince Cooper-Gaga shippers and the celebrity rumor mill otherwise. Gaga worked super hard to clear the air and remove herself from any sort of love-triangle narrative. During a Feb. 28 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gaga said: Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song — 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born — it's a love story. From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel.

Shayk and Cooper reportedly break up, and sources confirm that Gaga wasn't a part of it Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images On June 5, a source told Us Weekly that Shayk and Cooper's reported breakup has "nothing to do with Gaga." Another source confirmed that "nothing romantic" happened between the two). The truth, as opposed to the rumors, still look bleak. One of the sources added that Shayk and Cooper "haven’t been getting along for a while.” This supports earlier rumors from Shayk and Cooper were unhappy for a large part of 2018.