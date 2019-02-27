What is there to say about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga that hasn't been said before? That they looked hot together while performing "Shallow" at the Oscars? That the two of them are totally in love? It's all been said, you guys. Many, many times. So while I know the thirst is real for BraGa to be a thing, I think it's time we drop this whole narrative for the sake of Irina Shayk. You remember her, right? She's Cooper's girlfriend and the mother of his child. So are Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk friends? Because the model mama seemed pretty damn supportive of the chemistry between pair when they performed on Oscar night. I mean, she was apparently the one who lead the whole standing ovation afterward by being the first audience member to get up and out of her seat!

Sure, the internet wanted to spin the fact that that seat happened to be smack-dab in between Gaga and Cooper as part of a whole keep-your-friends-close-but-your-enemies-closer situation, but I'm not buying it. The two women gave off a seriously chummy vibe all night, and TBH I am totally feeling their "we're cool" vibes.

I mean, check out Gaga whispering in Shayk's ear:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here Shayk is congratulating the Oscar winner on her big win and then embracing her before she stepped up to the stage to accept the award:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looks like a friendship has officially been born, fam!

Cooper and Shayk began their relationship back in 2015, then welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in 2017, so I think it's pretty lame and problematic that so many fans seem to be rooting for their demise while simultaneously pitting these two awesome women against each other.

The Sun is even reporting that Shayk unfollowed Gaga on Instagram right before the Oscars due to "an earlier flirty exchange," whatever that means. Elite Daily reached out to Shayk's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Okay I’ve done the research guys," one Twitter user wrote. "Irina and Lady Gaga DO NOT follow each other on Instagram. I’M JUST SAYING."

Well, now I've done some research and it turns out it's true that Shayk doesn't follow Gaga:

Instagram/Irina Shayk

But, it's also true that Gaga doesn't follow Shayk on Insta, either:

Instagram/Lady Gaga

Fair enough. But did the two women ever follow each other? I mean, Gaga only follows 38 people and Shayk only follows 635 (as compared to the 11.6 million fans who follow her) so it seems pretty unlikely to me that these two ever had anything going on the 'gram. Which doesn't have to mean the two women despise each other. Actually, it's more probable that they just aren't that close, which is, like, totally fine and dandy.

Anyway, The Sun is reporting that Shayk is less annoyed with Gaga herself than she is with all the romance speculation buzzing around Gaga and her man.

"The stories about Irina being sick of Gaga have some truth to them," a source told the publication. "It’s not that she dislikes Gaga or is jealous of her, but she’s sick of the constant stories about her 'close' relationship to Bradley."

I mean, who wouldn't be annoyed by the entire world rooting for the demise of your relationship with your boyfriend who also happens to be your child's father?

At the end of the day, this all seems like a whole lot of manufactured drama to me. I mean, I still don't know if Gaga and Shayk are actually friends for real but, at the very least, it looks like they def don't hate each other, you know?

Bottom line? They say you should pay close attention to the people who don't clap for you when you win, so I'mma just leave this here and let y'all make up your own minds: