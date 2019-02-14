A lot of people, both celebrities and regular folks like you and me, prefer to keep their relationship on the DL. Russian model Irina Shayk, who is currently boo'd up with Bradley Cooper, is definitely one of those people. For the most part, Irina Shayk's quote about Bradley Cooper is that some parts of life are best enjoyed privately. Since the two got together in 2015 (and welcomed daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper in 2017), Cooper has had no problem piping up about their relationship. Cooper shouted Shayk out at the 2019 BAFTAs just the other day, saying, "I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year."

Shayk, on the other hand, won't let out a peep. Back in October, right when A Star is Born hit theaters, Shayk happened to do an interview for ExtraTV about her Ellen Tracy capsule collection. When reporter AJ Calloway asks, "How proud are you of Bradley? A Star is Born, Oscar buzz — pretty amazing?" Shayk gives him the side-eye and says, "Do you have anything else to ask?" And that's pretty much her whole mood as far as talking about her immediate family goes.

Glamour U.K. recently published an interview with its February 2019 digital cover star, revealing why Shayk is so private about her relationship with Cooper. In a conversation about how she curates her social media presence, Shayk says:

I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.

And looking at her Shayk's Instagram feed, it's clear that she keeps her word. Catch her rocking Burberry suits, posing in delicately constructed Intimissimi lingerie, swinging Kooples bags, and strutting in fabulously printed Versace dresses with plunging necklines. But you'd be hard-pressed to find any selfie of her with Cooper or a video of Lea de Seine's first words. If anything, Shayk has more photos with Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci than her fiancé (that is to say, way more than none). It makes sense, though: Tisci was one of the first designers to give Shayk a major runway show and Shayk starred in Tisci's first campaign for Burberry early this year.

Shayk's public presence is all business — although far from boring — while her personal life stays under wraps. And you know what? That's perfectly OK. As Shayk highlighted in her Glamour interview, both the sharers and those who keep their life private are valid in how they use social media. It's about striking balance. Plus, there's something kind of beautiful about the idea of your life being "personal" because it's your own and you can keep the intimate details in your inner circle, if you choose.