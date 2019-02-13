Bradley Cooper's Quotes About Irina Shayk Will Make You Root For Their Love

But Cooper’s most direct quote about his loving relationship with Shayk came in his call out to her during the conclusion of his acceptance speech at the BAFTAs. After thanking all the usual suspects, Cooper ended his speech with a shout out to his partner. "Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year. Thank you very much. Thank you."

While these quotes may not be as flowery or open as many other celebs when they talk about their partners, that fact just lends more weight to the few we get. Which is why I, for one, am rooting hard for their love.