If you've seen A Star Is Born, you probably agree: that chemistry between Ally and Jackson would be tough to fake. And all of Bradley Cooper quotes about Lady Gaga (trust me, there are a lot) just go to show that, even if it's not necessarily romantic, the stars really do have just as strong of a connection off-screen as they do on. Over the past few months, Cooper has been quoted calling Gaga everything from his "lifelong friend" to his "inspiration."

If you've been keeping up with the internet these past few months, you've probably heard what Gaga has said about Cooper in multiple interviews. Say it with me now: “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.” (Google it and find dozens of clips of her repeating it over and over again.) The point is, Cooper believed in her and she really appreciates it.

But Cooper is also extremely appreciative of Lady Gaga and, though he didn't repeat his exact phrasing quite so many times, he did make his strong feelings extremely evident throughout interviews.

"I was at a cancer benefit with my mother," Cooper told W of the first time he got to witness Lady Gaga perform IRL. "I really did not know Lady Gaga's music. They had a surprise musical guest, and Stefani came out with her hair slicked back, and she sang 'La Vie en Rose.' I was blown away… I called her agent the next day and said, 'Can I go to her house and meet her right away?' I drove to Malibu, and we sat on her porch, and the next thing I know, I'm eating spaghetti and meatballs, and I said, 'Can we sing a song together?'"

"We both have an Italian upbringing," Cooper told Entertainment Weekly. "Our families are very similar."

"She entrusted me with giving herself so she could reveal herself to be the actress that she is and I entrusted her that I would be able to become the musician that I was terrified to be," he told TIME.

"She knows everything about me — everything. There is not one thing she doesn't know, and I believe the same for me," Cooper told Entertainment Weekly. "It's just so funny how life works. It's like, 'So, in five years you guys will be inseparably close.'"

"I love her so deeply," Cooper also told TIME about his co-star. "It's because we were at our most vulnerable together."

"Lady Gaga is just kind of a revelation," he told Robert De Niro at the Tribeca Film Festival. "She said right from the beginning that this was going to be a bargain. 'I'm gonna rely on you to get a performance that's honest out of me,' because she'd never done a film before, 'and I'm gonna make sure you that turn into a musician, because we're going to sing everything live.'… And she's right. So that was terrifying, but I really relied on her."

"I'm just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her because that's quite a vessel to go through," Cooper told Good Morning America about Lady Gaga. "Because it's really what you do with it, and she's such a beautiful human being."

"No actress can do musically what I needed Stefani to do in 42 days of shooting: I needed plutonium," he told W. And the plutonium in A Star Is Born is Stefani's voice."

"I think the biggest thing I learned is that sky's the limit if you find a companion artistically, and you have a project," he told Entertainment Weekly. "There is no dreaming too big. What people can do together is so much more powerful than what they can do by themselves."