The summer's nearly over, which means there are a couple of things that need to be taken care of before fall rolls around. The month of August is typically busier than most, and it's probably due in part to the sun shifting into Virgo halfway through the month. Fortunately, August 2020 will be the best for those with Aries, Cancer, and Leo placements, but there are five retrograde planets to work through in the meantime.

In addition to the retrograde effects of Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Neptune, and Chiron, August kicks off with a full moon in revolutionary Aquarius on Aug. 3. This lunation will be especially potent, as both the sun and the moon will be challenged by rebellious Uranus, which also happens to be the full moon's planetary ruler. This challenging aspect is called a T-Square and it will create an incredible amount of friction, especially when it comes to your sense of security and comfort. Uranus — the planet of chaos, innovation, technology, rebellion, and unexpected change — will be the focal point of this aspect, which means there's a revolution in the making. On Aug. 4, Mercury will join the sun in Leo before charming Venus enters sentimental Cancer on Aug. 7, which will bring some much-needed harmony to your world.

Rebellious Uranus will station retrograde in sensually driven Taurus on Aug. 15 and this will challenge you to step outside of your comfort zone, especially when it comes to your finances and your ideas of comfort. And a shiny new moon in Leo on Aug. 18 will pave the way for a well-deserved new chapter.

Knowing all that lies ahead, August is looking bright for Aries, Cancer, and Leo. Here's why.

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Out And About, Living Your Best Life

Celebrate your blessings, Aries. In addition to living your best life when the sun transits through your sister fire sign, you always come out to play when Leo season comes around. With the sun activating your fifth house of passion, romance, happiness, creative expression, and colorful authenticity, your inner light is automatically energized and revitalized. Mars and Chiron retrograde have been traveling together in your sign for a couple of weeks now and while the effects of this conjunction could easily feel like a heavy weight on your shoulders, it's challenging you to be the courageous warrior you've always been destined to become. Level up and celebrate your shine.

Cancer: You're Glowing And Indulging In Sensual Delights

Your birthday season may be over, but there's still reason to celebrate. Leo season is always swirling with summertime fun and action-packed with festivities, but it gets even better. Whenever the sun enters its sign of rulership, Leo, it beams directly through your pleasure-seeking second house of finances, values, comfort, stability, and unique talents. This is an excellent time to sit back and feast on the fruits of your labor. Lady Venus will also shift into your sign this month, so in addition to reveling in your sensual delights, you'll also be glowing with charisma.

Leo: You're Celebrating Your Solar Revolution

Happy birthday, Leo. Cheers to another magical journey around the sun. Something really magical happens whenever the sun ignites your zodiac sign, and this is partly because it's also your planetary ruler. Your relationships — especially those in the workplace —will be highlighted during this month's full moon, and with Mars-Chiron activating your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and long-distance journeys, you'll being challenged to step into your power in order to take a much-needed leap of faith. So whether you're taking a stand in your professional life or making the case for a well-deserved promotion, this month is all about tapping into your inner light. Venus will also shift into your secretive 12th house of closure, spirituality, and all things behind the scenes, so feel free to indulge in your solitude if need be.