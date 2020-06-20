Summer is here, and the upcoming astro-weather is already beaming with passion and romance. As if there were a better time to fall in love, the stars are finally aligning, and summer 2020 will be the most romantic season for anyone with placements in these zodiac signs: Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

There's no such thing as coincidences when you believe in the divinity of the universe, and this is especially true when it comes to the four seasons and the circle of life. Have you ever wondered what it is about the summertime that makes it so irresistible? In addition to the sizzling heat and colorful passion, summer is symbolic of childhood, the same way fall is synonymous with adulthood. Every season serves its purpose, because everything's connected. The longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere — the summer solstice, happening on June 20 — takes place when Mother Nature is nurturing and embodying all the beauty she birthed in the springtime.

Often referred to as the heart of summer, the summer solstice brings forth the opportunity to tap into your inner child. It's no wonder Cancer, Leo, and Virgo season take place during this season. In astrology, this quadrant has everything to do with interpersonal relationships, lovers, and crushes. So things are looking extra amorous for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces with the sun vibrating at its highest frequency this summer.

Here's why.

Cancer: You're Feeling Yourself And So Is Everyone Else

It's your turn to indulge in your passions, Cancer. In addition to putting your favorite party dress on and celebrating your solar return, Venus — the goddess of love, pleasure, and relationships — will finally station direct on June 25 before officially entering your sign on Aug. 7. However, before you can fully tap into this Venusian glow, there will be an electric full moon in Aquarius via your sultry eight house of intimacy, sex, and committed partnerships on Aug. 3.

Virgo: You're Secretly Crushing On Someone And It's Refreshing

It's OK to have fun every once in a while, Virgo. Besides, it's not like you can help the fact you're attracting romance left and right these days. Whether it's a sexy co-worker you've had your eye on, or perhaps a new prospect who just so happens to have come into your life, your love chakras are open for business this summer. This is especially true with Mercury retrograding through your friendship sector. Your past could suddenly come back around for a round two, and it's up to you to decide whether or not it's worthy of your time.

Sagittarius: You're Embracing Your Smoldering Passions

There's a fine line between romance and toxicity, Sagittarius. Though the stars are certainly aligning for you in the love department this summer, there are still a few things you need to keep in mind. Firstly, pay attention to the way your love interest is making you feel, and secondly, there's no reason to worry that history could repeat itself. Thankfully, you'll recognize these negative patterns from your past right away, so keep your eyes peeled. Once Venus enters Cancer via your erotic eighth house of sex, however, there's no turning back. Feeling infatuated is an understatement.

Pisces: You're Glowing And As Flirtatious As Ever

Feels good to be the center of attention, huh, Pisces? You typically thrive in the summertime, especially during Cancer season, considering you know a thing or two about using the element water. However, in addition to the magical ebb and flow of your sister sign, Cancer — as it ignites your expressive fifth house of passion and romance — Venus will also be joining in on the fun by early August, so prepare to tap into your inner coquette. Keeping in mind you'll also have more than one love interest, so make sure you choose your potential partners wisely.