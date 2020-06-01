Welcome to June, and welcome to eclipse season. With the summer solstice right around the corner on June 21, there's no better time to kick back and do something you're passionate about. Though it may seem difficult to detach from all of the collective chaos happening all around us, June 2020 will be the most romantic month for these zodiac signs, so if you're a Gemini, Libra, or an Aquarius, there are good things ahead.

With the nodes of fate (the North and South Node) activating the axis of Gemini-Sagittarius — aka the axis of knowledge — there's a collective focus on the information you've gathered firsthand versus what you've been taught to believe throughout your life. And while both may be relevant pieces of information, it's important to practice discernment during this time. The first of the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse series (which takes place on June 5) will bring forth an opportunity for you to release toxic belief systems no longer aligning with your soul journey.

Venus — the planet of relationships, values, and pleasure — will also be in a challenging square with Neptune — the planet of illusion and universal love — for the majority of the month of June, so make sure you're thinking realistically. The hypnotic synergy stemming from Venus and Neptune will not only seem incredibly glamorous, it will also feel enchantingly blissful and out of this world.

Shutterstock

Here's why Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will thrive romantically this month:

Gemini: You're Getting The Clarity You've Been Seeking And The Love You Deserve

It's the beginning of a brand new era for you, Gemini. With the North Node in your sign and the South Node hovering over your relationship sector, you're finally ready to move on from the relationships you once believed served your best interests. In addition to June being your birthday season, this month will also be about choosing yourself before others and recognizing your self-worth. Venus retrograde has been activating your first house of self and personal appearance since May, and there's one more thing it wants to show you before stationing direct on June 25. Whether it be personal or professional, it's time for you to put your foot down and surround yourself with those who treat you the way you deserve to be treated. Everything starts with self-love but after the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on June 5, you'll slowly begin to realize who's actually worth your time and energy.

Libra: You're Feeling Yourself And So Is Everyone Else

Your irresistible planetary ruler Venus stations direct this month, Libra. In addition to expanding your personal horizons and exploring the unknown, June will greet you with fresh opportunities and universal insight. The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on June 5 will activate your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and immediate community, and this will bring you some much-needed clarity and perspective in the next couple of months. Practicing mindfulness is essential to your personal joy, and the same goes for your love life. Besides, once red-hot Mars enters Aries on June 27 — via your committed seventh house of relationships — you'll feel a passionate surge of energy and vitality in your relationship sector. This energy is sizzling, so don't say I didn't warn you.

Aquarius: You're Extra Coquettish And Sparkling With Charisma

Razzle and dazzle them, Aquarius. Gorgeous Venus stations direct this month (on June 25) via your expressive fifth house of love, creativity, authenticity, and passion, and this will give you an extra boost of confidence in the love department. And while the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius (on June 5) will likely bring a powerful shift to your 11th house of teams, tribes, and friendship groups, there's no denying that the spotlight will be on you. Red-hot Mars will also enter Aries — via your third house of communication and local community — on June 27, and this will surprise you with a much-needed burst of energy. Though it may seem a bit challenging while social distancing, Mars in Aries could spark a sizzling attraction with someone in your immediate circle or perhaps neighborhood. Sexting is also a major possibility during this time, so go ahead and let your fingers fly.