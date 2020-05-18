Are you ready for a new vibe? The vibrational energy stemming from each of the astrological seasons usually depends on the zodiac sign's planetary ruler, but things can get tricky when certain aspects come to play. Ironically enough, this is what's happening with your Gemini season 2020 horoscope, given the challenging square taking place between Mercury-Venus and elusive Neptune.

On May 20, the sun will makes its annual debut in the curious sign of Gemini. Governed by savvy Mercury — messenger of the cosmos and the planet of communication — Gemini's mutable air is here to teach you how to utilize the resources you manifested all throughout Taurus season. Although, in the midst of gathering information and learning how to think like a logical Gemini, both Mercury and Venus will have no choice but to confront elusive Neptune and its ambiguous fog. While this combination of energies can be dreamy and idealistic, you need to make sure you don't lose sight of what's right in front of you.

Venus — the planet of romance, pleasure, and values — will also be retrograding during this time, so this will inevitably play a role in your one-on-one connections and romantic partnerships. With hazy Neptune in the mix, it's easy to fall for an illusion. Be extra mindful of the time and energy you invest in your partnerships and finances. Eclipse season also starts in June, so stay tuned for more shifts, especially in the astrological houses governed by Gemini and Sagittarius in your birth chart.

Shutterstock

Here's what to expect during Gemini season, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Booked And Busy

You've got places to be and people to see, Aries. This will be quite a busy season for you because you'll likely be in the mood to reunite with your siblings, neighbors, and peers, even if it's via FaceTime or over Zoom. Mercury and Venus will be challenged by Neptune via your 12th house of closure and forgiveness, so think twice about having it out with someone you care about.

Taurus: You're In A Bougie Mood

Just because Venus — your planetary ruler — is retrograde doesn't mean you can't indulge or invest in something delightful, Taurus. Mercury-Venus squaring off with Neptune — via your 11th house of social spheres — would be the only deal breaker, in the sense that you could find yourself in the midst of a shady collaboration. Have fun, but stay alert.

Gemini: You're Reviewing Your Personal Brand

It's a new day and a new dawn, Gemini. Cheers to another trip around the sun full of love and blessings. With the North Node officially in your sign, I suggest you start getting used to being in the spotlight. Elusive Neptune is activating your career sector — while squaring off with Mercury-Venus — and this could challenge your sense of security and self-worth in the workplace, so make sure to stand your ground when it comes to your professionalism.

Cancer: You're Contemplating A Leap Of Faith

What's the worst that could happen, Cancer? Fear is an illusion and with the sun, Mercury, and Venus activating your mystical 12th house of surrender, closure, and solitude, this astrological season will bestow you with an incredibly healing opportunity. Neptune — via your expansive ninth house of faith and long-term goals — will challenge your philosophy, so it's up to you to focus on the positives that come from it.

Leo: You're Rewriting Your Hopes, Wishes, And Dreams

Long time no see, Leo. You could run into a few ex-colleagues and childhood friends this season, especially with the sun, Mercury, and Venus retrograde activating your 11th house of social networks, but it won't be your typical reunion. A challenging square between Mercury-Venus and Neptune — via your eighth house of intimate unions and psychological experiences — could very well trigger your past fears. Don't get too caught up in the drama.

Virgo: You're Focused And As Ambitious As Ever

You mean business this season, Virgo. With the sun beaming through your professionally driven 10th house of public reputation, authority figures, and destiny in the world, you'll be a lot more focused on your career. On the dark side, Neptune will be lingering over your partnership zone while challenging Mercury-Venus in your 10th house of reputation, so make sure you're not sacrificing your career for a toxic partner or vice versa.

Libra: You're Ready To Make Big Moves

Anything is possible when you have a positive mindset, Libra. There are a number of planets working in your favor this season, shaking up your expansive ninth house of faith, philosophy, and long-term visions, so you'll likely be in the mood to take risks. A challenging square with Neptune — via your sixth house of due diligence — could be somewhat of a buzzkill with all the details that could come up, but take it one step at a time.

Scorpio: You're Crushing But Keeping It A Secret

Gemini season always brings out your inner femme fatale, Scorpio. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus shaking up your sultry eighth house of intimacy, transformation, and psychological experiences, your smoldering intensity will be as prominent as ever. Neptune will be lingering over your expressive fifth house of fame, creativity, and children, which could be potentially challenging for your intimate unions and sex life in general.

Sagittarius: You're Making A Much-Needed Compromise

It takes two to tango, Sagittarius. Three planets will shake up your seventh house of partnerships this season, so there will be a lot of focus on your one-on-one partners along with your ability to meet someone half-way. Neptune will challenge these energies — while activating your domestic fourth house of home and family — so it's important to set the necessary boundaries, especially if your loved ones are getting in the way of your relationships.

Capricorn: You're Getting Things Organized

Cross your Ts and dot your Is, Capricorn. The sun, Mercury, and Venus are activating your orderly sixth house of health, mindfulness, routine, and due diligence this season, which means you'll be incredibly focused on your duties and work schedule. A square to elusive Neptune via your chatty third house of thoughts could bring an unnecessary cloud of ambiguity your way, so make sure you have all the details before you commit to something you'll regret later.

Aquarius: You're Focusing On Your Happiness

Are you happy, Aquarius? Three planets are shaking up your expressive fifth house of fun, joy, authenticity, and creativity this season, so if you've been feeling blue, know it won't last very long. Venus will also be retrograding through this area of your chart, so you could run into an ex-lover along the way. Don't think about the worst-case scenario. Instead, use these feels towards your art and passion projects. Turn the page and move forward. A square to dreamy Neptune via your second house of self-worth could blur the line between your desires and your value, so use this time to clear your head.

Pisces: You're Looking Back On Where It All Began

Once upon a time, a magical unicorn was born and that unicorn was you, Pisces. This season could be quite nostalgic for you, especially with three planets activating your domestic fourth house of family and inner foundation. One of these planets is Venus and because it'll be retrograde during this time, there's no doubt you'll be reminiscing on themes related to your loved ones and sense of security. A square with Neptune in your sign could stir up repressed emotions, so don't be afraid to confront these parts of you. You're healing and growing.