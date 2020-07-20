Leo graces the world with its sunny presence in the peak of summer, and its vibrant vibes never cease to serve as the ultimate pick me up. Governed by the majestic sun, this fire sign is symbolic of your soul's purpose and sense of joy, and your Leo season 2020 horoscope focuses on cultivating your happiness and allows you to tap into the needs of your inner child.

After a series of powerful eclipses and retrograde cycles, the sun finally enters its cinematic sign of rulership, Leo, on July 22 at 4:37 a.m. ET. However, before basking in the seasonal festivities, it's important to reflect on the sun's divine symbolism and its astrological significance. As the center of the universe and the greatest source of energy, this ever-glowing luminary is a representation of the sacred masculine, which is expressed via the elements fire (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) and air (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius). Masculine energy revolves around your identity — your ascendant, which is your first house, governed by Aries — but fueled by your most primitive instincts. These "masculine" qualities have nothing to do with gender.

Creative, fiery, and highly expressive, the essence of Leo highlights everything from the things that make you laugh until your stomach hurts to your favorite colors. Being true to your colorful authenticity and individuality is what Leo season is all about, and here's how your zodiac sign can tap into the positive vibes this season.

Shutterstock

Aries: Follow Your Passions And Express Yourself

Make time for yourself and the things you love most, Aries. The sun is igniting your sister fire sign via your expressive fifth house of passion, acknowledgement, romance, and creativity. Your love chakras are fully activated and your muse is electric.

Taurus: Spruce Up The Vibes In Your Royal Palace

Make room for joy in your living space, Taurus. The sun is beaming through your domestic fourth house of home, family, foundation, and emotional experiences. It's time to bring your unique visions to life, so why not start with your shiny sanctuary?

Gemini: Be Unapologetic And Speak From The Heart

Your voice attracts attention and you know it, Gemini. With the sun igniting your chatty third house of communication, thought process, immediate environments, and resourcefulness, your sparkling wit and gifts of gab will be put on display. Start a podcast or blog about it.

Cancer: You're Proud Of Your Accomplishments

You're in a bougie mood, Cancer. The sun is activating your pleasure-seeking second house of comfort, finances, self-worth, and values, and you're ready to indulge in whatever your heart desires. Leo season is also highlighting your unique talents, and right now you're as confident as ever.

Leo: You're Celebrating And Feeling The Love

Happy birthday, Leo. Cheers to another blessed solar revolution full of love, joy, and prosperity. The sun is beaming as bright as ever in your sign, energizing and revitalizing your mind, body, and spirit. Bask in your authenticity and celebrate your infinite glow.

Virgo: You're Discovering Your Secret Talents

You don't have to hide behind the curtain, Virgo. The sun is igniting your secretive 12th house of all things behind the scenes and in Leo, this means you have a series of talents you haven't yet shared with the world. Recharge your energy and make a comeback for your birthday.

Libra: You're Mingling With Fellow Stars

Everyone has a fan club, and yes, even you do, Libra. With the sun highlighting your socially conscious 11th house of teams, friends, and sense of belonging in the world, you're feeling courageous enough to use your charms and creative talent to influence the world. Social media is where it's at.

Scorpio: You're Doing What You Love For A Living

Are you ready to be your own boss, Scorpio? With the hot sun blazing through your ambitious tenth house of career, authority figures, and destiny in the world, your professional life will be glowing with pride. Celebrate your wins and follow your heart. More is on the way.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius: You're Confident About The Future

What's next on the itinerary, Sagittarius? The sun is highlighting your expansive ninth house of education, travel, wisdom, opportunities, and philosophy, which also happens to be your house of rulership. There's love, luck, and new experiences afoot, so don't overbook yourself.

Capricorn: You're Embracing Your Sexuality

If you don't love yourself, then why should anyone else, Capricorn? With the sun activating your seductive eighth house of sex, power, transformation, and joint ventures, there's a spotlight hovering over your intimate unions. Don't be afraid to bask in your own pleasure.

Aquarius: You're Finding Yourself In Someone Else

The people in your life are a reflection of your colorful spirit, Aquarius. The sun is beaming through you relationship-driven seventh house of compromise, one-on-one partnerships, and negotiations, and you're ready to express your individual truth, fearlessly and unapologetically.

Pisces: You're Entertaining The Idea Of Being More Productive

It doesn't matter how you do it as long as you get it done, Pisces. The sun is igniting your orderly sixth house of health, mindfulness, daily rituals, and acts of service, and you're getting creative with your day-to-day routine. Your personal success is a reflection of your hard work.