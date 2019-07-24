Loyalty means something completely different to everyone. Whether you're in a committed partnership or a life-long friendship, being loyal is relative. However, now that we're officially in Leo season (July 23 to Aug. 22), I'm going to pose a potentially controversial question: Are Leos loyal?

This, of course, is me willingly opening Pandora's box because while Leos have a number of wonderful qualities, they're also really prideful and, therefore, may not appreciate everything I'm about to say about a Leo's sense of loyalty (or lack thereof, depending on how you look at it).

Leo is ruled by the sun and that already speaks volumes — considering the majestic potency of this ever-glowing luminary — but there's a lot more to this fire sign than its sparkling charisma. In fact, when looking at this zodiac sign from an elemental perspective, you'll realize how much the element fire shines through in the essence of Leo. After all, fire is a symbol of expression, passion, and vitality. This is precisely why Leo is associated with creativity, drama, theater, romance, and all things artistic... and all of that might not necessarily equate to a loyal personality.

The brave lion of the zodiac is naturally playful, flamboyant, and attention-seeking. So, what do you think their vivacious personality says about their loyalty? The reason I'm asking is because the answer is right in front of you: A Leo's passion will speak for itself. If it brings them joy, they have to have it. Period.

Granted, loyalty can be in regard to a few different things, including their romantic relationships, family members, or even their passion projects. Keeping that in mind, here is everything you need to know about this fire sign's loyalty:

OK, I know what you're thinking: If Leos "have to have" whatever brings them joy, wouldn't that mean they're prone to cheating on their partners? Like I said before, loyalty is different for everyone — but I will tell you, Leos will fight to death to protect the ones they love. It's very similar to the way a lioness protects her cubs. Leos are fiercely loving and protective, but that doesn't take away from the animalistic zest they have running through their veins.

So if your definition of loyalty consists of being protective and present, a Leo will have your back through thick and thin. However, this fixed fire sign is ruled by the heart — and in their eyes, love always wins. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying it's impossible for a Leo to be in a committed relationship. On the contrary, I know plenty of Leos who are happily married and totally faithful to their partners... but if someone just so happens to give them the right amount of attention, resisting the swooning admiration may prove to be quite the challenge for Leo.

Think about what happens when you dangle meat in front of hungry lion. You get where I'm going with this, right? So if you're dating an adorable Leo, all I'm going to tell you is this: love them. Love them with everything you've got because they are just like Tinker Bell. If you don't clap for Peter Pan's fairy sidekick, she loses her light — and the same goes for Leo. Compliment them, give them attention, and love them forever. In return, they'll always have your back.