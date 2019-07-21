I admit, I use the term "authentic" at least once daily, whether in writing or through conversation, and while I hate to sound obnoxiously repetitive, I simply can't emphasize enough the power that stems from one's unique authenticity. This time of year, being authentic is especially important and necessary, given that the emotional meaning of Leo season 2019 has everything to do with being true to yourself. For those of you gifted with personal planets in Leo, I'm sure you know a thing or two about this flamboyant energy. If you don't have any personal planets in Leo, or aren't sure, check which of the astrological houses on your birth chart belong to the courageous lion.

The zodiac is infinite, so you don't have to be a Leo to experience its ever-glowing presence. For example, if you were born with Sagittarius rising, aka via your first house of self, this would mean Leo rules your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and higher learning. (The house system could vary for some of you, depending on the degrees in appears.) If you were born with the essence of cinematic Leo living via your ninth house of philosophy, this could make you a brilliant scholar who naturally gloats with pride or perhaps someone who is recognized for their unique wisdom.

Like I said, everyone has Leo somewhere in the chart, and when the sun enters its home sign, you'll be instantly reminded of your unique essence. Because the sun rules Leo, aside from being the center of the universe, the sun is also a symbol of your ego and soul purpose. This is precisely why Leos are often recognized for being a bit over the top, given their animated and colorful personalities. They just can't help it. This fixed fire sign is a performer at heart, so when its astrological season rolls around, you pretty much know what's going to happen.

The Emotional Meaning Of Leo Season

Each zodiac sign brings something totally unique to the table, and this is especially true when referring to Leo's energy. And while most of you would consider intuitive Cancer as the "most emotional" or perhaps "needy" in the zodiac, you'd be surprised at how well Leo responds to a little bit of attention. In fact, if you've seen the movie Peter Pan, you probably remember how Tinkerbell dies when you don't clap for her. Not trying to take things to extreme here, but this is equivalent to a Leo's attention-seeking personality.

Leo is a symbol of your inner child. It's the color of your aura and unique spirit. It's who you are without society's conditioning and the influence of your surroundings. It's the feeling of playing with a new friend on the first day of school, the sound of contagious laughter whenever you hear a funny joke or watch a favorite movie. Leo season is about being completely, fearlessly, and unapologetically ourselves. I know that's not the easiest thing to do, especially when you're an adult or in the midst of building a certain image for yourself, but Leo season encourages you to do just that.

This energy is what makes Leo season so special. Being yourself is all you need to do, and whether you're an artist showcasing your talents or an introvert scared of speaking in public, Leo's majestic presence will serve as a reminder that we're all unique in our own ways.