Leo season feels like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, and the same goes for the personalities of those born under this fixed fire sign. Bright and enthusiastic like the element fire, this celestial energy is nothing short of festive. And the good news doesn't end there. Leo season 2020 will be the best for those with personal placements in Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, and it's all because they thrive in their element.

One of my favorite things to point out in astrology is the divine order of the zodiac. After discovering a place of comfort and prioritizing your emotional wellbeing all throughout Cancer season, the sun shifts into cinematic Leo, highlighting your colorful authenticity and inner child. Say what you will about this zodiac archetype and its over-the-top personality, but Leo season is always a blessing in disguise. Though the severity of the current events can easily put a damper on your summer festivities, there's still some sunshine to be had. With the sun serving as Leo's ruling planet, it's no surprise this glowing sphere of hot gas happens to be the center of the universe.

There's nothing this fixed fire sign loves more than being center of attention and now you know why. Playful and passionate, Leo season is all about tapping into your unique spirit and cultivating your individual happiness. Everyone deserves a little sunshine, and Leo season is all about making that happen.

Leo season is looking bright, especially for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Here's why.

Aries: You're Finally Ready To Come Out Of Your Shell

Come out, come out wherever you are, Aries. The sun is igniting your sister fire sign and these magical light beams are igniting your flirty fifth house of creativity, passion, romance, and self-expression. So in addition to feeling energized and revitalized by your adrenaline-filled planetary ruler, Mars, you're also in for sweet treat this season. This area of your chart has everything to do with your genuine happiness. It doesn't matter whether you happen to find joy in a hobby or with a new love interest, this astrological season will bring forth the opportunity to bask in your individual bliss. You deserve it.

Leo: You're Ready To Celebrate Your Solar Revolution

Happy birthday, Leo. The sun is shining just for you and you're radiating with sparkling charisma. I know it hasn't been an easy couple of months, but there's so much to look forward to. How can you rework and/or reorganize your day-to-day routine? Themes revolving around your mental, physical, and spiritual wellness have been top of mind for you for a while, and you're finally ready to step into this new life. Whether you brainstorm on ways to upgrade your lifestyle or perhaps consider the thought of going back to school, the universe is working in your favor. Don't look back; focus on the future. Your goals will slowly start to unfold when you least expect it.

Sagittarius: You're Looking Towards The Future With Confidence

If you can visualize it then it's definitely possible, Sagittarius. You of all people know this is true, but with the sun igniting your expansive ninth house of education, faith, travel, opportunity, and personal philosophy this season, everything on your bucket list will suddenly become feasible. Time is the best medicine so whatever you do, make sure you don't rush the process. This will be will be especially true for you halfway through Leo season when the sun challenges rebellious Uranus in your orderly sixth house of daily duties and work routine. One side of you is reaching for the stars, and the other is losing sight of what's right in front of you. Use your energy wisely.