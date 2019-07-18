For those who eat, sleep, and breathe all things Bachelor Nation, Ashley Iaconnetti and Jared Haibon's love story is anything but foreign to you. After Iaconetti's stint on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, and Haibon's on Kaitlyn Bristowe's The Bachelorette, they met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. Though Iaconetti and Haibon have gone back and forth between being friends and lovers, they finally found their way to each other for good and are set to tie the knot in August 2019. As expected, Ashley Iaconetti's bridal shower was an absolute dream, with the picture-perfect theme: rom-coms.

"When Harry Met Sally is very special to me and Jared, and the other I feel like we particularly bond over is Jerry Maguire," Iaconetti told PEOPLE at her shower. "Truly, Jared may have been the only guy who ever had me at 'Hello.' It was love at first sight in a way I've never experienced before!" Her friends and family sat down for a multi-course meal at the Garland in Hollywood, and spent the afternoon playing games and giving speeches about Iaconetti and Haibon, PEOPLE reported.

"My favorite part was definitely the speeches," she continued. "Troy [Williams], my wedding planner, started this whole chain of my friends giving anecdotes about times that Jared and I have interacted and how they came to know us. It's just super sweet, and I love how everybody had such individual stories and represents a different chapter in our romance."

Of course, Iaconetti's fellow Bachelor alum and long-time friend Jade Roper Tolbert — who is married to Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert — attended the bridal shower, and she had the sweetest things to say. "It just feels like everything’s come full circle for her," Jade, who was there when Iaconetti and Haibon first met on Bachelor in Paradise, told PEOPLE. "It just feels so right. Ashley is going to be the most beautiful bride ever." It seems like Jade and Tanner have been a big part of Iaconetti and Haibon's love story because not only is Jade a bridesmaid, but Tanner is also going to be the officiant on their wedding day.

Iaconetti and Haibon ended up together in the end, but it definitely wasn't easy. She said she fell in love with him at first sight on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, but he ended up rejecting her. When they reunited on Season 3, he dated Caila Quinn. It was rough. In 2018, after meeting on Bachelor Winter Games, Iaconetti started dating Kevin Wendt from The Bachelorette, Canada, only for Haibon to swoop in and reveal his feelings for her. Within a couple of months, Iaconetti and Wendt had split, and shortly after, Iaconetti and Haibon released a video on YouTube confirming their relationship and made things Instagram official that same day.

It may not have been smooth sailing for Iaconetti and Haibon, but it's great to see that they're making it work now. "To have this bridal shower so personalized to me and my absolute passion for romantic comedies is the most amazing thing ever," Iaconetti told PEOPLE. "Jared and my theme for our wedding is kind of romantic movies. Today, I really wanted to celebrate the fact that I got my own rom-com," she continued. "I think I’ve been a little close to tears. When I say that everyone has had a part in me and Jared coming together, I truly mean it."