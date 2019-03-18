In 2018, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got several tattoos for each other, thinking they were end game. Lol, awkward! In the months since their breakup, Davidson and Grande have been covering up the tattoos they got together during their short-lived engagement. (There were a lot of them.) The "Thank U, Next" singer just changed up yet another one, and Ariana Grande's updated "Always" tattoo for Pete Davidson isn't a cover-up, according to Grande herself.

Throughout their short-lived romance, Grande and Davidson got both tattoos in honor of each other, and matching tattoos. The first matching tattoo was a cloud on their fingers. Another, an "8418," was a tribute to Davidson's late father who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. They both got "H2GKMO" ("honest to God, knock me out") on their hands. Davidson also got black bunny ears ala Dangerous Woman as well as Grande's initials as tattoos. They're both covered up now.

Grande had a tattoo on her ribcage that read "always" that she got for Davidson. I don't need to explain why this tattoo is now hilarious. The singer posted a photo of her new tat from tattoo artist @GirlKnewYork (my favorite artist, in case you're interested) on March 17, and she addressed the "always" tattoo head-on.

Grande's Instagram showed her laying on a couch in a bralette that showed off the new tattoo. It's a set of leaves made out of thin lines, and the "always" tattoo can be seen inside one of the leaves.

"Post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork :)" Grande's captioned said. "Not a cover up just evolvin 🌫 also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon."

That tattoo... is a mess. Don't get it twisted — I love the leaves. But the "always" mixed up in it just looks messy. But it's homegirl's body and homegirl's choice, and I do like the sentiment of her just adding things to that tattoo instead of completely covering it up. Issa metaphor.

This is the first time Grande has addressed the Pete tattoos and her covering them up fully. In a behind-the-scenes video for Thank U, Next, she revealed the tattoo she got to cover up the "8418" on her foot, but she was more just like, "Hey! Look at my new tattoo!" as opposed to this new Instagram post where she fully acknowledges the original tattoo's existence.

The tattoo Grande got to cover up the "8418" on her foot actually ended up being a quasi tribute to the late Mac Miller.

The tattoo showed the name Myron written across the "8418" in all caps. Myron is the name of Mac Miller's dog, which he adopted while they were still dating and Grande took in after his death.

At around the 2:30 mark in the video, Grande says, "Oh, I love my tattoos. I just went down to do the bend and snap and was like 'UGH, what a foot.'"

"Look at my Myron!" she continued, pointing out the new tattoo on her foot. "Guys, look. How cool, right?"

Honestly, maybe Grande should just chill with the tattoos for a second? After that Japanese lettering tattoo fiasco maybe the tattoo needle can take a break for a little bit.