Pete Davidson Got "Ariana Grande" Tattoos & I Guess This Is Really Serious

Forget making things Instagram official: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are making a statement about their budding relationship with permanent ink. While the pair have been seeing each other for less than once month now, Pete Davidson got "Ariana Grande" tattoos, so I guess they're really serious now.

From how things have been progressing, it looks like the couple that does Harry Potter cosplay together, stays together. Just days after the SNL funnyman hinted that things are definitely heating up by posting their first ‘Gram together, Grande followed suit by posting a seriously loved-up selfie. As if the PDA wasn’t enough, the “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress left no doubt of her feelings with her sweet caption.

“I thought u into my life Woah ! look at my mind,” she wrote.

But when the comedian decided to get two new tattoos to pay homage to his new love, literally no one saw it coming. As seen from a photo shared by his tattoo artist on Saturday, June 2, Davidson made a "forever" gesture for his girlfriend of a few weeks by getting a tattoo of her Dangerous Woman bunny ears behind his ear, and I'm shook.

If this is all a little bit too much for you to handle, there's more. Because one grand gesture just isn't enough, Davidson also got a tattoo on his finger with Grande's initials.

More to come.