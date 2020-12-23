After a lead switch-mid season and eliminated contestants making comebacks, Tayshia's dramatic stint as the Bachelorette is officially over. It took weeks of watching her date a variety of guys (plus Clare's time to shine before that), but it looks like she's finally found her match. But since there was no live "After The Final Rose" special to update viewers on what has happened since filming their proposal, you're not wrong to wonder whether Zac and Tayshia are still together after The Bachelorette.

From the very start of Tayshia's journey, there were a few frontrunners fans couldn't get out of their heads, and Zac was definitely one of them. The 36-year-old addiction specialist quickly made an impression on Tayshia. Throughout their journey together, they took some super-cute "wedding photos" together, made some ~steamy~ art, and Zac opened up about his life in recovery from substance abuse, making for some of the most honest and heartfelt conversations in Bachelor Nation history.

While things were looking promising for the couple, it wasn't until the Dec. 22 finale that fans were sure Zac was the one. After Tayshia eliminated Ivan, the two finalists, Ben (who returned to profess his love for Tayshia in the Dec. 21 episode) and Zac, were left to meet her family. Following that, even though he made a good impression on the Adams fam, Ben was once again eliminated, with Tayshia telling him her heart belonged to someone else.

That meant there was only one contestant left as the show went into the final rose ceremony. And despite being sure of her decision, Tayshia was definitely feeling the nerves.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It turns out, she had nothing to stress about. Zac showed up, got down on one knee, and presented her with a Neil Lane engagement ring. He talked about the journey he went on to meet her, and how "nothing has ever felt so right" in his entire life. She returned the sentiments, saying he made her believe in a love that won't run away. Basically? The proposal was pure perfection.

As for whether they're still together post-proposal, Tayshia and Zac haven't confirmed anything as of Dec. 22. But that doesn't mean they parted ways. Chances are, they're holding off on making any big announcements until more people have caught up on the finale. Tayshia is set to appear on Good Morning America on Wedmesday, Dec. 23, which is when she'll likely reveal where her and Zac's incredible love story stands now.