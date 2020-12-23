It's been a long and weird journey, but the end is finally here. I'm not talking about 2020, although we all know how long and weird this year has been. I'm talking about Season 16 of The Bachelorette, which has chronicled the journey to find love for not just one, but two Bachelorettes. First, Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss, and now it's Tayshia Adams' turn to find lasting love. But on the way to handing out her final rose, Tayshia has to break a few hearts, including Ivan Hall's. These tweets about Tayshia sending Ivan home on The Bachelorette show how unprepared Bachelor Nation was to say goodbye to him.

In the Dec. 21 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia and Ivan met some new hardships in their relationship. On their date, they were challenged to have the world's longest, coldest kiss — you know, the typical relationship hurdle everyone faces. They were good sports and managed to lock lips while submerged in icy water. But, that wasn't it for their problems.

Even though Tayshia sent Ben Smith home the previous week, he returned at the end of the Dec. 21 episode to tell Tayshia he loves her. "Ben showing up tonight affects everything, and I don't want to make a bad decision," Tayshia told the camera. She invited Ben to the rose ceremony, along with Zac Clark and Ivan. And when it came time to hand out roses, Tayshia took Ivan to the side for a private conversation.

Tayshia told Ivan there were some things that caused concern for her in the last week, including the fact that they have conflicting views about religion. They agreed their different viewpoints wouldn't work out in the long term, and so they said a sad goodbye. "I knew in the back of my mind, this thing could be the bomb that explodes everything," Ivan said as he drove away.

Audiences never got to see the conversation between Tayshia and Ivan about religion, so they probably had that important talk during their overnight date, where cameras aren't allowed. Bachelor Nation is looking for more answers about Ivan's elimination, but the truth is, they'll probably just have to be content with the simple goodbye shown on TV.

Season 25 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.