Things have gotten serious pretty quickly on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette after she narrowed down her choices to her final four guys in the Dec. 14 episode. That meant it was time for Tayshia to get to know the remaining guys on an even deeper level by meeting their families. With that in mind, after Tayshia met Ivan's family during hometowns, fans are wondering: Does Tayshia pick Ivan on The Bachelorette? Their date revealed a lot about their possible future together.

In the Nov. 24 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia and Ivan had a really important conversation about race during their one-on-one date. Tayshia is Black and Mexican, and Ivan is Black and Filipino, so they connected over the experience of being mixed-race. That connection carried them strong into their hometown date... which wasn't exactly in Ivan's hometown. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all the guys brought a little taste of their hometown to the resort to show Tayshia. In Ivan's case, that taste was literal, since he and Tayshia cooked together. They had a little help from Ivan's niece Kehlani, who gave them cooking instructions via video. Tayshia said that she was "obsessed" with the date and loved how Ivan is a person who lets her be herself.

Next, it was time for Tayshia to meet Ivan's parents. "Literally one person has ever met my family so I don't take it lightly," he told her. That fact made Tayshia a bit nervous, as did the fact that Ivan's mom told her she was "still a bit of a skeptic" about the whole Bachelorette experience, saying she was unsure about how fast everything has happened with Tayshia and Ivan's relationship. It turns out, Ivan also wants to take things a bit slowly; he told his mom he's not ready to propose. But, he also said could see himself going down that road with Tayshia eventually.

Next, Ivan's brother Gabe surprised everyone by showing up. He helped confirm for both Tayshia and Ivan that they belong together and helped their date end on a very high note. "That's a family I want to be a part of," Tayshia said. And she just might be, if she gives Ivan her final rose.

