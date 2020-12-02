If there's one thing Tayshia is known for as the Bachelorette, it's being genuine. She came into the experience looking for a life partner, and during her quest to find a husband, she's been open about the fact that she's already had one of those. If you aren't caught up on her past and are wondering when Tayshia Adamas was married before, the Bachelorette got candid about her past in Week 8.

During the Dec. 1 episode, Tayshia and Zac C. went on a 1-on-1 date during which they had a "wedding photoshoot." The couple played dress-up in wedding attire and jumped on a trampoline, apparently having a blast. Still, putting on a wedding dress was clearly triggering for Tayshia. While getting ready, she seemed rattled, but said Zac helped her calm down. Since her divorce was finalized in late 2017, it makes sense that the donning a wedding gown could bring up some intense emotions.

The Season 16 lead married Josh Bourelle, her first boyfriend, after the pair met in college. They were together for close to six years, and they were married for about a year and a half. The couple separated back in August 2017 before Bourelle reportedly filed for divorce in October 2017. According to Us Weekly, their divorce was finalized the following month.

The first time Tayshia opened up about her past marriage on-screen was during a 1-on-1 date with Colton Underwood during Season 23 of The Bachelor.

"I guess I could sense we weren't doing very well," she told Colton of her relationship with her ex. "I think that's why I fought so hard just to try to do as much as I possibly could." Later, during an episode of the Viall Files podcast in April 2019, Tayshia told Nick Viall she hadn't actually wanted to get divorced.

"I'm well aware that relationships have their hardships and you're not always gonna love that person or like that person every single day," she said. "It's a thing you need to continuously work on. I know you gotta try as hard as you can, and that's what I did ... I was in it for the long haul."

ABC/Kwaku Alston

While she might have initially wanted things to work out with Bourelle, Taysha told contestant Brendan Morais in the Nov. 10 episode of her Bachelorette season that she lost herself in that marriage. "My identity was him," she told him, adding that there were infidelity issues that played a role in the split as well.

Even though Tayshia's relationship with Bourelle may have ended, there's a chance she'll be wearing a wedding dress again in the not-so-distant future.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.