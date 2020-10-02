Even though Season 16 of The Bachelorette is due to premiere on Oct. 13, ABC still won't confirm whether Tayshia Adams will replace Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette. Here's what I do know, however: the former phlebotomist has tied the knot before. If you're not sure who Tayshia Adams' ex-husband Josh Bourelle is, it's probably because the two separated back in August 2017 after one-and-a-half years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. Bourelle later filed for divorce in October 2017, which was reportedly finalized the following month, per Us Weekly. (Elite Daily reached out to Bourelle and Adams about the claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Reality Steve first broke the news about Adams' divorce on Twitter in October 2018 before she appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor. She later opened up about the marriage and divorce herself while on a one-on-one date with Colton Underwood. "This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me, and it's actually because I was married and I got divorced," she said. "I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or so. I guess I could, kind of, sense we weren't doing very well. And I think that's why I fought so hard just to try to do as much as I possibly could."

So who exactly is Bourelle? According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a licensed roofing contractor through the Contractors State License Board. He's also co-owner of D&J Roofing, Inc., which he runs with his father. Though his own IG account is private, he often shares photos and videos of his work from the D&J Roofing, Inc. account. He lives and works in Mammoth Lakes, California, where he also lived while his then-girlfriend Adams attended Concordia University Irvine, which is nearly five-and-a-half hours away. "That commute is just kind of… long-distance relationships are hard," Adams confessed to Nick Viall during an April 2019 episode of his Viall Files podcast.

During the episode, Adams also told Viall she hadn't wanted to get a divorce. "I was in it for the long haul," she said. "I mean, I'm well aware that relationships have their hardships and you're not always gonna love that person or like that person every single day. It's a thing you need to continuously work on. I know you gotta try as hard as you can, and that's what I did."

Bourelle and Adams may not have worked out, but here's hoping she finds love during The Bachelorette Season 16 (if the rumors about her being the next Bachelorette are actually true).