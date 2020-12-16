Usually, hometown dates on The Bachelorette mean the guys get to take the leading lady home to meet their families. But, since Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette is happening during the coronavirus pandemic, hometown dates look a little different. Everyone was quarantined at a resort in Palm Springs, so it was up to the guys to bring a little bit of their homes to Tayshia — including their loved ones. The tweets about Zac's family on Tayshia's Bachelorette hometowns show fans have mixed feelings about the vibe of the date.

Heading into the hometown date, Zac wanted to bring Tayshia to NYC, so he had a day set up full of bagels, coffee, pizza, and a relaxing chill sesh in "Central Park." After wandering around Zac's makeshift city, the couple went to meet up with Zac's parents and his brother. While Zac was excited for the introductions, Tayshia admitted she was nervous. “Having their approval is everything,” she said.

Once viewers got to meet The Clarks, it's evident Tayshia wasn't off-base for having some jitters. After the initial greetings, Zac and Tayshia sat down with his family and immediately got to chatting. His parents seemed chill enough, but fans noticed his brother was a little more... intense.

While chatting with Tayshia, Zac's brother asked where she stood with the other guys. Some fans thought he was overstepping, but others thought it was a fair question.

After talking with Tayshia, Zac's brother wasn't entirely on board and made it clear he wasn't going to let his guard down easily. He said they needed to get to know each other more and once they did, they might realize "they’re maybe not the exact right people for each other.” Luckily for Tayshia, Zac's parents expressed very different thoughts.

“I haven’t seen him smile that much in a long time, and that’s something that’s really making me happy," Zac's father told Tayshia. “He’s a happy man right now.” His mom reinforced this idea, noting how much he was smiling and making fans everywhere melt.

Zac recently revealed if it weren't for his family, he wouldn't even be on The Bachelorette at all. He shared on Twitter that his sister submitted an application for him to be on the show, so he has her to thank for this entire journey. And after seeing him with the rest of his family, it's obvious they're all very close. As for whether Tayshia will be the newest addition to the Clarks, fans will just have to wait to find out.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.