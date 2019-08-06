Sometimes, it really is the little things that can show how much you care for your partner. For example, those “good morning” and “goodnight” texts — while such a simple routine gesture, those messages demonstrate that bae is the first and last thing on your mind every day. Similarly, a quick smooch in the morning before you both head to the office, or when you get home from work, is a small display of affection that keeps you connected.

That’s why Dr. Brown asserts that your relationship may not be as happy as it previously was if those gestures aren’t happening anymore. He also adds that if you used to regularly make physical contact, like hugging or holding hands, and that contact has been MIA recently, that can be another signal that you’re no longer feeling the same level of satisfaction in your relationship.

If you notice these gestures are happening more and more — and you're starting to think you're in an unhappy relationship — Dr. Brown advises approaching your partner to talk about your observations, and the impact that these actions are having. But rather than blaming your boo for what’s happening, he suggests finding a way to express your core needs in a judgmental way.

“Of course, be sure to ask them what needs they have that you can fulfill as well,” he adds. “Perhaps share your vision of what your ideal relationship would look like and ask your partner to do the same. This can help you both explore what you can do to revitalize your relationship. If you were happy before, it is certainly possible that you can be happy again. It is going to take some work, but it’s doable if you still love each other.”

Let’s reiterate that for the ones in the back: Just because your relationship includes some of these gestures doesn’t mean you can’t re-harness the joy, excitement, and fulfillment you’re longing for. So, instead of seeing these gestures as a cause for concern, think of them as super helpful indicators that it’s time to take a step back and assess your relationship, so you can ultimately get back on track to nurturing a healthy, happy relationship.