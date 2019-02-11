Maybe it's because I've been binge-watching Youtube clips of The Voice a lot lately, or perhaps because my Spotify insists I want to listen to "Girl On Fire" on an hourly basis (which I do), but for whatever reason, I'm particularly excited about Alicia Keys' 2019 Grammys look. Lately I can't get the singer off my mind, and I've always been a fan of her sense of style, so I knew she'd really bring the heat tonight. Of course, she delivered. Keys is officially the Hostess with the Mostess, as in the most style ever.

As a 15-time Grammy winner herself, Keys knows a thing or two about the prestigious award show, which is why she's the perfect person to host this year. Keys is nothing short of iconic, from her voice to her fashion sense to her decision to live her live one hundred percent makeup-free at all times. She honestly just radiates positivity and beauty, and of course these dreamy qualities were only emphasized when she stepped out on tonight's Grammy Awards red carpet. Let's just say Keys really stole the show, and all eyes were on her in a bold red long-sleeve gown and plunging neckline. Honestly this is a lesson in styling 101: If you show off the cleavage, wear a long sleeve as to not show too much skin at once. Well done, Alicia! Down the center front, a button detail led all the way down to a slit that showed off her red platform shoes paired perfectly to match the bright hue of her dress.

She paired her stunning gown with a sparkly collar necklace, simple diamond earrings, and a statement cocktail ring on her right hand. As for her beauty look, she opted for her signature barely there makeup look (seriously, skin goals!) and a slicked back ponytail with loads of voluminous curls peaking from the back.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I dare say this look is on fire, if you know what I mean.

Gorgeous. Stunning. Impeccable. Personally, I can't go on a coffee run without swiping on a little bit of brow gel and concealer, so Keys' comfort in her own skin while going makeup-free on a red carpet is both admirable and mind-blowing to me. Her skin just glows, am I right? Do you think she drinks a lot of water, or is it just the heaven-sent radiance all angels are equipped with?

Award shows almost always run a bit too long IMO, but honestly, I can't wait to stare down Keys in all her beauty for the next two, three, or who knows how many hours:

I'm so glad she came serving lewks, as Keys was vocal about her excitement to host leading up to tonight's red carpet. "I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," she said in a statement, according to Fox 40. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!"