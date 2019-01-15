I hope you've all been practicing your very best lip syncing, because in just a few short weeks, the 2019 Grammys will be here. The 61st annual Grammy Awards are airing on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10, and will be filmed live from the Los Angeles Staples Center, and I, for one, am excited for just about everything it offers its viewers: a glamorous red carpet, legendary performances, and plenty of awards handed out to super talented artists. But it gets even better, because Alicia Keys is hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards. Yes, fam, the Alicia Keys! How did we get so damn lucky?

In a press release, The Recording Academy and CBS announced that Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner herself, will host this year's Grammy Awards. This will be the first time she is a master of ceremonies for the Grammys, so this is huge news.

In a behind-the-scenes video for a Grammy promo, Keys talked about how she totally understands how it feels to be nominated, and that she can't wait to bring that kind of energy to her job as the master of ceremonies.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys said. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going 'UP' on February 10!"

You can watch the video below, which you *probably* don't want to miss, because it documents the phone call where Keys was told her role at the Grammys, as well as her trying on some hilariously un-Alicia Keys-like outfits as she prepped for the Grammy promo:

Alicia Keys on YouTube

"A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show," President/CEO of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow said. "Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board for what's sure to be an unforgettable GRAMMY Awards."

"Unforgettable" is putting it lightly. We're talking about Alicia Keys hosting the Grammy Awards!

GRAMMY Awards Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich also had a few words of praise regarding their choice of host:

Alicia is one of those rare artists who meld true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does. We have no doubt that she'll bring all of that as she guides millions of GRAMMY viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February.

Can we just fast forward a few weeks, please? Does anybody really mind that? Because in all seriousness, I adore Alicia Keys. Not only has she won a whopping 15 Grammy Awards, but she's a singer, songwriter, and producer (amongst about 1,000 other things) and has more talent in her pinky than I do in my entire body.

Yep, this girl is on fire.