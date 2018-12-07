Brace yourselves: the Grammy nominations have finally arrived, at long last. In case you haven't already heard, the Recording Academy announced its annual list of Grammy nominees for the 2018 music year on Friday, Dec. 7, and to be completely honest, tweets about the 2019 Grammys nominations are a little mixed this year. Some of the nominations are very deserved and make this particular pop culture writer very, very excited, but there are some definite snubs on this list that many fans on Twitter are not happy about.

Like you probably imagined, Beyoncé, JAY Z, Ariana Grande, and Drake lead the pack of nominations with nominations each for EVERYTHING IS LOVE, Sweetener, and Scorpion, respectively. One nomination that is a particularly joyful surprise is Troye Sivan's nominations in several different categories. The most positive thing about this year's list of nominees is that — unlike last year — there is more than one woman in the Album of the Year category, and women of color are included. Beyoncé and JAY Z's EVERYTHING IS LOVE received the highly coveted Album of the Year nod, making her the only woman of color on the list in that category. Ariana Grande's Sweetener is also nominated for Album of the Year, so cheers to that, right?

As you can see, Twitter is pretty happy about these noms.

Some of the most upsetting snubs on this year's list, however, are serious oversights in the eyes of many fans. Janelle Monáe wasn't nominated in any of the top categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year) despite Dirty Computer being super popular for a majority of 2018, and fans are also super angry about Cardi B's snub. Many felt Invasion of Privacy deserved an Album of the Year nod that it didn't receive.

Twitter's message to the Grammys is essentially, "do better."

Dang. I don't know about you, but I was personally a little disappointed in the nominees this year. While several artists were nominated, they weren't included in the better categories that many feel they deserved.

A big shocker to fans, however, was Taylor Swift's Reputation not getting nominated for Album of the Year.

Swift is the only woman in history to win Album of the Year twice. In fact, she has been nominated for the highly respected award three different times. That's super impressive, IMO.

If you haven't already seen it, here's the list of 2019 Grammy nominees. The categories will be officially announced during the live Grammys broadcast on Feb. 10, so stay tuned — there's a lot to be excited about, people.

The annual Grammys broadcast will be aired on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. EST. The nominations were originally slated to be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 5, but they were postponed to Friday, Dec. 7 in observance of the death of President George H.W. Bush.