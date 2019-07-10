I feel like there's a joke in here about having your phone on vibrate and using a vibrator, but it's not quite coming. However, after reading these nine sexts to send your friend with benefits, you might be! If you have a FWB, having an inbox full of flirty and filthy messages can be another benefit of your hookup arrangement. Maybe you like to be playful or bossy while you sext. Perhaps you use your sexy texts as a preview for what's coming later on in the night. Whatever your vibe, sexting your hookup can be totally exciting.

Of course, like all types of sex, sexting requires some IRL conversations before doing the dirty. No one wants to be surprised by an unsolicited "I want to bone you right now" text when they're out getting a manicure with their nana. Consent is the name of the sexting game, and being clear about boundaries and intentions is imperative before hitting send on a sexy message. Additionally, it's important to remember that sexting isn't for everyone. If you're not into exchanging sexy messages, you never need to feel pressure to do so.

Still, if you and your FWB are on the same sexting page, here are nine messages to send that are way more frisky than friendly.

1. I want you right now. Stating that you're feeling frisky is a great way to get the sexting ball rolling. If your FWB lives far away, a text like this can be a good opener. If they live in your area, it can be a sexier version of "U up?" and can initiate a sexy hang.

2. I just came thinking about you. If having phone sex is your vibe or you like to get it on with yourself, expressing to your FWB that you were thinking about them while masturbating can be totally hot.

3. Tell me what you want to do to me. As they say, the best leaders are delegators. Make your boo do all the heavy lifting by asking them what they would want to do to you or with you. This can be a sexy way to learn more about their fantasies and desires, as well as to get them talking dirty.

4. I'm thinking about you kissing my *insert body part.* Keep it simple. If you love when your FWB licks your neck, tell them that. If you want them to nibble on your ear, put it in their inbox.

5. I want you on top of me right now. Expressing how good it feels to have your partner near you can be a super hot way to sext as well. Tell them that you want them and how badly. If you're feeling super spicy, tell them where you want them.

6. I want to take control. Of course, power play demands a lot of consent and an IRL discussion of boundaries. Still, if you'd like to be the boss, tell your FWB you're going to take the reins.

7. I wanna make you come. Telling your FWB how much you want to please and tease them can be a super sexy way to message. Sweet, simple, and sultry.

8. I'm thinking about you biting my neck. If you like to get rough, sext your crush about hair-pulling or getting pinned down. Again, all sexual activity demands a conversation about consent, and if you're going to get more physical or talk about getting more physical, you'll need some extra conversation before diving in. If you like it on the softer side, saying you're thinking about them holding you or kissing your face is seductive too.