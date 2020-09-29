As soon as October hits, you're in full-on spooky mode. All you want to do is watch scary movies, make candy corn cocktails, and carve pumpkins. One way to embrace your spirited side is by creating these Halloween coffee drink ideas on YouTube.

Starting your day with a latte or cold brew is how you're able to manage the fall activities you have on the books, such as apple picking and frolicking in the fallen leaves. It makes perfect sense that you'd want to ditch your usual blend for a seasonal sip.

Plus, there are different ways to make your coffee Halloween-y, so you can have fun with it. Test out seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice or caramel apple. And if you're all about the presentation, make a few creepy concoctions that have Halloween candy garnishes and vampire "blood" whipped cream.

Not only do these Halloween coffee drinks fit your fangtastic vibes, but they could also save you money. You'll have more cash to dish out on a wicked cute Halloween costume or extra bags of candy to enjoy while watching Hocus Pocus. You never know, your ideal witch's brew may be out there and now's your time to find it.

1. Pumpkin Spice Latte You can't have a list of Halloween coffee drinks without including the star of the season: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. This drink lives up to the hype, and now you can whip up a copycat recipe with fresh ingredients in your own kitchen. Pour your sweet concoction into an adorable jack-o-lantern mug ($12, etsy.com) and post your coffee pics on Insta with some pumpkin puns.

2. Witch's Cold Brew This video features two tasty Halloween recipes. First up is a cold brew pumpkin spice latte, and second is a witch's brew cold brew. The "witch's brew" is a hazelnut cold brew that has all the festive garnishes, such as coffee ice cubes, a cinnamon stick, and star anise.

3. Purple Ube Dalgona Purple is an iconic Halloween color, so this ube dalgona coffee totally fits the vibe of the season. You may be familiar with the dalgona coffee trend that took over TikTok and Instagram. Well, this is an ube version that has a pretty purple foam. Make your drink even more festive by sprinkling orange and green edible glitter on top.

4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Iced Coffee If you have Halloween candy on your mind, treat yourself to this Reese’s peanut butter iced coffee. It's the perfect sip for anyone who used to dig through their trick-or-treat stash for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

5. Iced Chai Latte With Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam Another Starbucks copycat recipe to try at home is this iced chai tea latte with pumpkin cream cold foam. It was a real game-changer when Starbucks added their pumpkin cream cold foam to the menu, and with this recipe, you can make it yourself for the sweetest treat.

6. Spooky Spiked Espresso Float If you're looking for something a little boo-zy, try this spooky spiked espresso float. It's like an adult root beer float for Halloween, complete with vodka, espresso, and pumpkin beer. Serve this drink to your roomies on Halloween if you're 21 or up. You can even give it a spooky signature cocktail name.

7. Witch's Brew Frappuccino The Starbucks Witch's Brew Frappuccino is delicious and vibrant AF with its purple and green coloring. This recipe only uses a tablespoon of coffee, but you could always add more depending on how coffee-like you want your drink to be.