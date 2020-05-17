Dalgona coffee doesn't require many ingredients, but if you're looking for a way to get a whipped 'Gram-worthy sip without using instant coffee, there are plenty of fun variations. Green tea fans will love swapping out the coffee for matcha. It's an easy switch to make, and these six dalgona matcha recipes put a fun twist on the trendy sip.

Whipped coffee has been around for a long time, but it had a viral moment in early March, thanks to TikTok user @iamhannahcho, and since then, you've likely seen different variations of the 'Gram-worthy beverage flooding your feed. The original recipe calls for two tablespoons of instant coffee, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water. To get the fluffy consistency, you whip it all together and pour it over your choice of milk. If you're ready to switch up the original recipe for something new, there are a few matcha versions that will still give you your daily dose of caffeine with a refreshing green tea flavor.

A basic recipe most people are using simply replaces the two tablespoons of instant coffee with matcha powder, but there are some even more creative recipes. Here are some fun takes on a dalgona matcha.

1. Simple dalgona matcha

TikTok creator @veggiekinsshared an easy switch for the dalgona coffee recipe. Instead of using two tablespoons of instant coffee, she uses two tablespoons of matcha powder, but keeps the rest of the recipe the same.

2. A creamier dalgona latte

One TikTok user, @addieblesausage, used a similar hack for dalgona matcha but changed the recipe a bit more. Use two tablespoons of matcha powder, two tablespoons of sugar, and then add two tablespoons of light cream. Whip it all together and pour it over your choice of milk. She uses unsweetened oat milk in her recipe.

3. Dalgona matcha cream latte

This recipe switches up the process a lot, but the result looks amazing. Tik Toker user @samishome uploaded this recipe. She starts by mixing one tablespoon of hot water into one tablespoon of matcha powder for a base you'll use later. Next, she puts 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of hot water into a pan and brings it to a bubble, well combined. Then, she adds two egg whites to a bowl, beats them until they reach a stiff peak, and adds in the sugar and water mixture. She mixes that together and then adds three tablespoons of matcha powder, and blends it with her mixer.

This recipe makes two servings, so she pours the pre-mixed matcha powder and water from the beginning into empty glasses and adds ice and milk. Finally, she tops it off with the creamy whipped matcha.

4. A taste of both

This dalgona matcha recipe comes from TikTok user @jlinhh. Instead of replacing the coffee with matcha powder, you'll use both in this recipe. Mix together the instant coffee, sugar, and water until it's whipped. Next, you'll mix two tablespoons each of matcha powder, sugar, and water until it's frothy. Pour the matcha mixture on the bottom of a glass, add ice, and then pour in your milk of choice (she uses oat milk). Next, top it off with the dalgona coffee mixture, and you've got a brown and green dalgona coffee with matcha.

5. Matcha iced chocolate

This recipe takes the basic dalgona matcha, but instead of pouring the whipped tea mixture over milk, you'll pour it over iced hot chocolate. TikTok user @soflofoodie shared this switch, and though she doesn't show to make the iced hot chocolate, you can use any pre-packaged hot cocoa mix you've got on hand, and cool it with ice.

6. A strawberry matcha latte

TikTok user @jlinhh posted this matcha latte recipe that you could easily make into a dalgona matcha. To try it out, put one cup of strawberries into a blender, one cup of sugar (or less based on your taste preferences), and one cup of water. Blend it all together. Next, make the whipped dalgona matcha using the base recipe. Fill your glass with the strawberry pureé mix, add ice, and pour the whipped matcha on top.