80 Spooky Signature Drink Names For Couples That'll Get You In The Spirit

It's time to make a toast to the spooky season. With so many fall activities on the agenda, you and your partner need some spooky signature drink names for couples to get in the spirit of things. One way to make date night or an outdoor hangout with your roomies more unique (and Insta-worthy) is to come up with your very own cocktail. Mix up something in season like a pumpkin pie martini or something with a Halloween theme like a candy corn cocktail.
You can even experiment in the kitchen. Add some flair to your sips, like edible flowers or festive colors, that will make your drink even more gourdgeous. Once you've nailed down a concoction you both love, serve it at your intimate wedding celebration or backyard horror movie night. Pour your brew into a spooky cauldron with dry ice to give it a foggy effect, and use some gothic-style glasses from Etsy.
When your friends ask you what they're drinking, you'll have a name ready that will make them LOL. Any of these 80 spooky cocktail drink names are right on theme with what you're looking for, and show that this was a joint effort from two ghouls in love.
1. Witch's Brew
2. Love Potion
3. Felix Felicis — Harry Potter
4. Polyjuice Potion — Harry Potter
5. Homemade Boos
6. Bootiful Brew
7. Bring On The Boos
8. Simply Meant To Be — The Nightmare Before Christmas
9. Eye Love You
10. Ectoplasm — Ghostbusters
11. Hallow-tini
12. Pump-gin And Tonic
13. Kiss Of Death
14. Gin And Beetlejuice
15. Black Magic
16. Spookin' Sips
17. Bloody Orange Sangria
18. Marga-shriek-a
19. Sanderson Sister's Potion
20. Creepin' It Real
21. Haunt It
22. Witch Better Have My Brandy
23. Trick Or Treat Yourself
24. Pumpkin To Talk About
25. The Jack And Sally
26. Eat, Drink, And Be Scary
27. Dying To Try This Brew
28. 'Til Death Do Us Party
29. You'll Float Too — IT
30. The Skele-Fun
31. Mortician Mix
32. Spooky Spirits
33. Batty About You
34. Boos To You
35. Witch, Please
36. Darkness Daiquiri
37. Bugs And Hisses
38. The Black Cat's Meow
39. Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus — Hocus Pocus
40. Spook-tini
41. Baileys Alive
42. Caught In My Web
43. Mistress Of Evil
44. Scary Good Looking
45. Franken-fine Cocktail
46. Candy Corny
47. Vampire's Bite
48. Definitely Not Poison
49. Broomstick With Me
50. Midnight Snack
51. Pumpkin Cute-teas
52. I'll Never Ghost You
53. No Tricks, Just Treats
54. Wicked Feelings
55. Scream Queens
56. Hey Ghoul Hey
57. Drink At Your Own Risk
58. Raise Your Spirits
59. Foolish Mortals — Haunted Mansion
60. I Want To Hatchaway With You
61. Bone Appetite
62. Later Witches
63. Liable Tequil-ya
64. Get Your Freak On — Missy Elliott, "Get Ur Freak On"
65. Something To Goblin
66. Halloween Goodies
67. Black Heart Cider
68. Gourd Times
69. Drink Up Witches
70. I Put A Spell On You — Screaming Jay Hawkins, "I Put A Spell On You"
71. Witch Way To The Boos
72. Scarily Ever After
73. I Vant To Drink Your Blood
74. That's The Spirit
75. A Fa-boo-lous Couple
76. Spook-tacular Screwdriver
77. Frankly I Think You're Awesome
78. Crawling With Fun
79. Voodoo Rum Punch
80. Tequil-at Sunrise