45 Pumpkin Puns For Instagram, For All Of The Punkin Queens Out There

Everywhere you turn this time of year, there's a pumpkin — pumpkin spice this, pumpkin spice that, pumpkin patches, and pumpkin pies galore. Fall should legally change its name to the season of pumpkin. With so many pumpkins around, there's no reason why you shouldn't have a few pumpkin puns for Instagram prepped for every picture you may take.

Pairing a pun with your landscape fall foliage photo, seasonal snap with your girl squad, fa-boo-lous selfie in your comfy sweater, or any picture you take of the mascot of this time of year — the pumpkin — you'll be winning on the ‘Gram in no time. Just like a lot of people love pumpkin, they may also support a witty pun. Puns can be a little bit cheesy, but they’ll have you and your followers smiling as big as your jack-o’-lantern.

There's no need to put a pause on your pumpkin picking or delay that first sip of your Pumpkin Spice Latte. I have you covered for every possible pumpkin snap you could take this year, so there’s no need to come up with your own captions. The pun-kin queen is here. So when you're about to post that awesome autumnal pic on Instagram and need a great caption, here are 45 pumpkin puns you can use.

For your Insta-worthy Pumpkin Spice Latte snaps:

1. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice."

2. "Pumpkin spice and chill."

3. "Let's spice things up."

4. "I love pumpkin spice a latte."

5. "Trick or treat yo' self."

6. "I love you a latte."

7. "Don't even chai to talk to me."

8. "You're the pumpkin spice to my latte."

9. "I've bean thinking of you a latte."

For your delicious pumpkin pie pics:

10. "Piece out."

11. "You want a piece of me?"

12. "Cutie pie."

13. "Feast your eyes on this slice."

14. "I only have pies for you."

15. "Pie love spending time with you."

16. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

17. "Pumpkin pi."

For your squad trip to the pumpkin patch:

18. "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash."

19. "How do you mend a broken jack-o-lantern? With a pumpkin patch!"

20. "The smashing pumpkins."

21. #SquashGoals."

22. "Oh my gourd. It's already fall."

23. "Hay there!"

24. "Wow, you're jacked!"

25. "Pun-kin patch!"

For your spooky jack-o'-lantern pics:

26. "Life is gourd."

27. "I'm hollow inside."

28. "This jack-o'-lantern is lit."

29. "Dear gourd!"

30. "Carving out fun."

31. "Hey Jack, this really is a Hollow-ween for you."

For all of your pumpkin selfies:

32. "I'm a pun king (or queen)."

33. "You're gourdgeous."

34. "Oh my gourd, fall is the GOAT."

35. "Just BOOtiful."

36. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

37. "You'll always be my boo." — Usher and Alicia Keys, “My Boo”

38. "Owning my basic witch-ness."

39. "Bow down, witches."

For any photos you take at your pumpkin-themed party:

40. "Giving them pumpkin to talk about."

41. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

42. "Creep it real."

43. "I'm here for the boos."

44. "More pumpkin treats, please."

45. "No tricks, just treats."

If you couldn't already tell, oh my gourd, I absolutely love pumpkins. I've probably used the word "pumpkin" far too many times in this article, but this one's for you, all of my fellow pumpkin lovers out there. Get ready to crush your Instagram game this season.