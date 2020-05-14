You love. Not only is it a staple you use for sandwiches, to dip in your soups, and to spread your favorite cheese or hummus all over, but it's also super fun to make at home. All you need (or knead) are the right ingredients and some easy homemade bread recipes to begin. Perhaps you've been inspired to make your own bread after watching your friends' Instagram stories of them baking in the kitchen. Now is the time to put your apron on and start making your own.

From French bread to focaccia, there are recipes out there for tons of different kinds of bread. Make some white bread to toast for sandwiches, or dinner rolls to serve on the side of your BBQ dinner. Once you've nailed down any of these eight quick and easy bread recipes, you can start to move on to the next level of bread making that includes flavors and special ingredients like rosemary and sun-dried tomatoes.

Who knows, you could become a real bread connoisseur who makes different loaves for your friends and family to try. This could also be a cute date night idea for you and your partner to have some fun in the kitchen. Either way, it's your time to rise to the occasion and make some bread so you can be feasting in dough time.

1. A Super Easy, Basic Bread Recipe For any bread newbies, this a great and easy tutorial to follow. The ingredients are super simple as well, which means you probably already have everything you need in your kitchen right now. Since this is a basic bread recipe, you can use it to make a variety of things like sandwich bread, pizza dough, and even dinner rolls.

2. A Ciabatta Recipe For Paninis Ciabatta is a great Italian bread that can be used for paninis, bruschetta, or just dipping into some olive oil and vinegar before your pasta dinner. This ciabatta bread recipe is so easy that you don't even need to knead it. Though, you will need to stretch and fold the dough, which will take some time. However, you can kick back, relax, and catch up on some TV shows while you're waiting.

3. A French Bread For Delicious Spreads You don't even need a loaf pan to make this delicious French bread. You'll have some adorable baguettes in just about no time. Not only are they cute, but your French bread can be used to make a variety of things as well, like French toast, garlic bread, and even French onion soup.

4. Homemade White Bread For Sandwiches A loaf of white bread goes a long way. It's great for an awesome grilled cheese or a nostalgic PB&J sandwich. Now, you don't have to go to the store to buy a loaf, because you can easily make it at home with this easy white bread recipe. Once you've nailed down basic white bread, you can start to add your favorite herbs and spices like thyme or cinnamon.

5. Quick And Easy Dinner Rolls For A Foodie Feast If your fave dish at Thanksgiving is the plate of dinner rolls, now is your time to learn how to make your own. This simple dinner roll recipe only requires seven ingredients. It's just all about the way you prepare it before putting it in the oven. Instead of a loaf, you'll get individual adorable rolls that can easily be served as a side for your next family dinner.

6. A Delicious Focaccia Bread That's Not Very Kneady If you love super light and fluffy bread, focaccia is for you. This tasty focaccia bread recipe is easy to follow along with, and even gives you a chance to add your favorite flavors. In this tutorial, rosemary and garlic are added to the top before baking to give it some extra flavor. Add whatever you'd like to the top of your focaccia, or just leave it plain.

7. A Super Easy Sourdough Bread This sourdough bread recipe claims to be "the world's easiest sourdough bread." It's pretty simple when you break it down to its three steps: Make the dough, let it sit, and then, bake it. Of course, you'll need to let the dough sit for about nine hours, so it takes time, but the result is well worth it.