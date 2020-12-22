Sleigh bells are jingling all over TikTok, and you can hear them with each new video of someone dancing, making holiday decor, or sharing a wishlist. Your "For You" page is probably covered with this festive content that inspires you to make your own video at home. Whether you're wrapping gifts, baking cookies for your BFFs, or getting your groove on, these TikTok Christmas songs 2020 will deck your dances with holly.

After all, as Buddy the Elf has taught us, the best way to spread cheer is by "singing loud for all to hear." When you post a video with one of these songs, you're basically singing classics like "Here Comes Santa Clause" to the world and getting other people in the spirit of the season. From the other side of the screen, fellow TikTok users may watch your video and be inspired to dance along to the beat or belt out the lyrics they've forever known and loved.

Most of these Christmas songs on TikTok are remixes of classics, so they're easy to pick up on even when combined with songs that went viral on the app earlier in the year. Other tunes are audio clips from "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey or the intro of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters. Pick one of these TikTok Christmas songs to deck all of your dances with holly this year.

1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey You can never go wrong a clip from Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." This song embodies holiday cheer and is ready to be paired with TikTok videos of decorations being set up, gingerbread houses being made, and aesthetic gift ideas. If you would like to use it, simply search for the audio in the app or find a video under the hashtag #christmaswishlist that has the clip already selected.

2. "this is our dance give credit lol" by @karawardddd If you've been scrolling through your "For You" page a lot this winter, you've likely seen videos of TikTokers dancing to this jam. It's a rendition of "Here Comes Santa Clause" that has an epic beat in the background that's worthy of listening to while at a drive-thru light show. The dance for the song was created by @karawardddd, and you can find the audio for it here.

3. "Tactical Christmas" by @chivalroustube Does shopping for gifts count as a workout? This audio clip that's perfectly titled "Tactical Christmas" understands everything you put into the giving season. The clip starts with clunky sounds that one could associate with Santa's workshop. It builds up to a happy holiday song, which you can use as a big reveal for the gift you bought, created, or finally found online.

4. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters The Christmas decor has probably been set up at your house for a while now. But, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the twinkly lights, reindeer figurines, and grapefruit garland on TikTok. You can use an audio clip from "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" to capture your cozy mornings and all the decor you've put out, and prepare to look back on it for years to come. You can even use it to dance with your dad.

5. "SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS (FULL TRACK)" by @AudioSphere Sometimes, you don't even need lyrics to spread the Christmas cheer. This audio clip, "SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS (FULL TRACK)," proves it, as it perfectly pairs with gift ideas, crafting tutorials, and stocking stuffer reveals. Throughout the clip, you can hear jingle bells shaking and larger bells ringing. It's very magical.

6. "This Christmas" by @pinksweatsmusic Send a love letter to the holidays with this audio clip of "This Christmas" by @pinksweatsmusic. No matter which section of the song you choose, you'll be so impressed with the singer's voice and how it's able to bring life to your holiday candles, a hot chocolate charcuterie board, or a social distance hangout with your family members. Use it and you'll ultimately feel like you're living in a movie.