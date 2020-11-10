Believe it or not, your charcuterie board can change with the seasons. In the fall, you can add tomato chutney or slices of an apple to it. When the winter temperatures come around, you can give your board a theme like hot chocolate, and dress it up with holiday mugs, dark chocolate bits, or cinnamon sticks. These hot chocolate charcuterie board ideas will show you how to run with that theme and create the yummiest IG posts yet.

Let's be honest: You do love snacking away at the items you put on your charcuterie boards, especially during a virtual happy hour with your best friends. But, you also love taking photos of your charcuterie spread and getting close-up shots of the meats, cheeses, crackers, and grapes you've neatly laid out on a cutting board. Usually, at least one of your followers leaves a comment on your post like, "This looks like something from Pinterest!" or, "Please teach me your charcuterie board ways." Without even trying, you have established yourself as the charcuterie queen, and now you're looking for ways to get creative before winter happy hours commence.

Look no further than these hot chocolate charcuterie board ideas that'll add some yummy posts to your IG feed. Each will coach you on the very best ingredients and items to purchase, to lay out of the cozy spread of your dreams.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Start Your Spread With A Snowman Cutting Board Epicurean Slate Snowman Cutting Board $25 | Crate & Barrel See on Crate & Barrel You need a festive cutting board of sorts to lay your tasty treats on. Since it's ~essentially~winter, what would be better than this snowman-shaped board ($25, crateandbarrel.com)? It's made of slate so any of the other items you place on it will totally pop on your IG feed. It can be used as a serving tray around the holidays when you host a meal for your roommates, too.

2. Pour Hot Chocolate Into A Couple Of Holiday Mugs Holiday Mug $25 | Etsy See on Etsy A key part of a hot chocolate charcuterie board is, of course, the hot chocolate. Pour yours into a couple of holiday mugs ($25, etsy.com), and truly get into the spirit of things. This mug, in particular, is engraved with the words, "Be Merry." It'll remind you and your roomie or SO to cheese while taking selfies with your spread.

3. Surround Your Mugs With Sparkling Donuts The OG $4 | Hungry Bunny See on Hungry Bunny These pretty donuts ($4, hungrybunnyict.com) speak to the spirit of the season. They're topped off with a glaze, as well as glitter that'll remind you of a fresh snowfall. Order about a dozen, and then surround your holiday mugs with them to create a tasty focal point on your charcuterie board.

4. Stack Gingerbread Men Cookies Next To Jam Pepperidge Farm Gingerman Cookies, 5 oz. $3 | Target See on Target You can always make and decorate your own gingerbread men for your hot chocolate-themed charcuterie board. But, if you'd rather purchase some already-made treats, then these cookies ($3, target.com) might be for you. They're covered in a sprinkling of sugar, and can be stacked on your cutting board for easy access.

5. Open A Can Of Jam And Put A Festive Spoon In It LIMITED EDITION: CRANBERRY RASPBERRY SAGE JAM $16 | Trade Street Jam Co. See on Trade Street Jam Co. No charcuterie board is complete without a jar of jam or chutney. This cranberry, sage, and raspberry jam ($16, tradestjamco.com) will certainly do the trick. Not only is it red to match your holiday mugs, but it's also vegan and jam-packed with flavors which you can spread on a cracker, plop onto a slice of cheese, or slowly dip a ginger cookie into. To say the least, it'll be a highlight of your board.

6. Tuck Cute Cutlery In Between Your Snacks Godinger™ Candy Cane Spreaders in Red (Set of 4) $22 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond In order to fully enjoy your spread, you'll need a festive cheese knife or two. These cheese knives ($22, bedbathandbeyond.com) with candy canes for handles will be a perfect fit, and perfectly set the mood of your IG post. Tuck one in between your cookies and another next to the marshmallows. If you want your pic to feel "in the moment," put a little bit of jam on the end of one before snapping a pic.