Putting together an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board takes gouda practice and creativity. Why not use that as an excuse to host a wine night with your roomies (for those who are 21 and up)? While you and your besties sip and savor, you can put together a gorgeous display paired with Instagram captions for wine and cheese board pics that'll get you all the likes on the 'Gram.

The first step to making a picture-perfect spread is choosing the right cheeseboard. There are a ton of cute boards you can shop online like marble cheese boards (crateandbarrel.com, $20) and even Disney cheese boards that are super cute and Mickey-shaped. After choosing the right board, your next step is picking the snacks and cheeses you'd like to put on it. Follow some how-to videos that show what makes the ultimate cheese plate, or choose snacks that pair perfectly with your wine of choice.

Pour yourself a glass of your favorite red, white, or bubbly for your snap, and don't forget to have the bottle displaying in the background of your pic. La Marca Prosecco even lets you create custom labels for your wine bottles, so you could truly have a one-of-a-kind wine and cheese display. And if you need even more inspo, you might pick up some extra tips and lots of laughs by checking out Jared Freid's Emergency Charcuterie Chats, where he hilariously critiques cheese boards.

The final step before posting on Insta is choosing any of these 40 cheese board captions. Like a fine wine that pairs well with some delicious cheeses, you'll want to find a caption that pairs perfectly with whatever snap you take.

Shutterstock

1. "What a gouda time we have together."

2. "Only gouda vibes here."

3. "This cheese board is really grate."

4. "You feta believe I put this cheese board together myself."

5. "What a grape decision it was to have a wine night with you."

6. "Wine flies when you're having fun."

7. "Name a more perfect pairing. I'll wait."

8. "I'm not board at all."

9. "Great minds sip alike."

10. "Let's brie friends forever."

11. "This cheese board is as nice as can brie."

12. "The best things in life are cheese."

13. "You better brie-lieve it."

14. "You can't sip with us."

15. "A real cheesy date night."

16. "This cheese board is looking sharp."

17. "In queso you didn't know, I put this board together myself."

18. "This is nacho average cheese board."

19. "On cloud wine with you."

20. "Nights like this are the reason we're friends."

Kosamtu/E+/Getty Images

21. "My day just went from super to sip-erb."

22. "You're the wine that I want."

23. "Sometimes, you have to stop and smell the rosé."

24. "Roséd all day."

25. "Good friends wine together."

26. "I'm cheesin' real hard in this pic."

27. "Say, 'cheese.'"

28. "If you've got the wine, I've got the time."

29. "Wine and cheese brie-long together."

30. "I wheely like wine nights with you."

31. "In queso you missed it, here's another pic of my cheese board."

32. "I'll take any excuse to wine down."

33. "Netflix is better with wine and cheese."

34. "Just putting my cheese board to good use."

35. "We go together like wine and cheese."

36. "Felt cute. Might have a gouda time later."

37. "Cheese board spam."

38. "Life is better with gouda friends."

39. "Let's re-wine this night and do it again."

40. "Be as bubbly as your drink, and as cheesy as your board."